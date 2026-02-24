NHL Trade Deadline: 15 Stars Likely On The Move To Track Now

Which Trade Would Shake Up the League Most?

The Answer: Elias Pettersson

A trade involving Elias Pettersson would be a seismic event. It is incredibly rare for a 27-year-old franchise center to hit the market with long-term control. While Pettersson's game has seemingly stagnated on the West Coast, the elite talent that once produced 102 points hasn’t disappeared. He is the ultimate "change of scenery" candidate, a superstar who needs a fresh environment to unlock his ceiling again. If a buyer can reignite that spark, they aren't just renting a player; they are acquiring a cornerstone for the next decade.

Which trade do you believe would make the biggest impact? We'd love to hear from you. Let us know in the comments!

