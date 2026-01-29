NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Jan. 29 Picks and Tonight’s Top Value

It’s hard to believe, but we’re speeding toward the NHL playoffs ultra-fast. The Olympic break is on the horizon, and the NHL Trade Deadline will follow shortly after, marking the stretch run that separates contenders from pretenders. Before we get to the chase for Lord Stanley’s Mug, we’re embracing all of the regular season action.

Grant White is a Senior NHL Analyst specializing in data-driven betting strategies. With a focus on advanced analytics, Grant blends years of hockey expertise with a rigorous model-based approach to identify high-value edges.

Best Bet: Canadiens (+105) Offers the Best Underdog Value

Where to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs Montreal Canadiens

Arena: Bell Centre

Location: Montreal, QC

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Date: January 29, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

COL vs. MTL Betting Odds & Team Comparison

Market Colorado Avalanche (COL) Montreal Canadiens (MTL) Moneyline -125 +105 Puck Line (Spread) -1.5 (+185) +1.5 (-250) Total (Over/Under 6.5) Over: -100 Under: +100

COL vs. MTL Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Colorado Avalanche (COL) Montreal Canadiens (MTL) Direct Win Probability 52% 48% Cover Spread (COL -1.5) Yes: 34¢ No: 67¢ Over 6.5 Total Goals Yes: 53¢ No: 48¢

Source: Kalshi Prediction Exchange

The Colorado Avalanche head into tonight’s action on the second night of a back-to-back. The Avs were handily defeated last night, and things don’t look any easier against the Montreal Canadiens at home.

Colorado’s condensed scheduling puts them at a sincere disadvantage on Thursday night. The Avalanche are in the midst of a four-game Eastern Conference road trip and will be playing their third game in five nights. Deteriorating metrics compound those issues. The Central Division leaders have been held to seven or fewer high-danger chances in three straight, corresponding with a surge in chances against. Across that modest sample, opponents have totaled 32 high-danger opportunities, with all but one of those opponents reaching 12 quality chances.

Conversely, the Canadiens are operating at peak efficiency. Over its last four games, Montreal is averaging 11.0 high-danger opportunities per game, eclipsing double-digits in each one of those contests. That elite offensive production is matched with stout defensive play, with the Habs out-chancing their opponents in all four games.

Montreal is a formidable opponent, and the Bell Centre is an unforgiving venue. Combined with Colorado’s hefty travel schedule and ineffective play, we see immense value in backing the Habs at home.

Best Bet: 60-Minute Tie +290 Offers the Best Plus Money Value

Where to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Boston Bruins

Arena: TD Garden

Location: Boston, MA

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Date: January 29, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

PHI vs BOS Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Philadelphia Flyers (PHI) Boston Bruins (BOS) Moneyline +125 -145 Puck Line (Spread) +1.5 (-215) -1.5 (+170) Total (O/U 6.5) Over: +105 Under: -125

PHI vs BOS Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Philadelphia Flyers (PHI) Boston Bruins (BOS) Direct Win Probability 43% 57% Cover Spread (BOS -1.5) No: 63¢ Yes: 38¢ Total Over 6.5 Goals Yes: 48¢ No: 53¢

Source: Kalshi Prediction Exchange

Even at the end of January, a classic showdown hits just right. Tonight, the Philadelphia Flyers travel to Bean Town for an Eastern Conference clash versus the Boston Bruins. The B’s enter the contest as moderate home chalk, but we think this one will take longer than 60 minutes to determine a winner.

Boston isn’t the unstoppable force it once was. The Bruins rank as one of the worst analytics teams in the league, and they’ve looked worse over their recent sample. They’ve been outplayed by a substantive margin in three of their last five, compiling an underwhelming 44.1% expected goals-for rating. Despite that disastrous play, the B’s are 3-1-1 across the five-game stretch, implying they are regression candidates in the immediate future.

The Flyers’ analytics profile is vastly superior to their Thursday night counterparts. Philadelphia ranks in the top half of the league in eGF rating, improving its standing with recent performances. The playoff hopefuls have outplayed their opponents in four straight, limiting their opponents to an average of 7.0 high-danger chances per game.

Philadelphia has an analytics advantage that is not reflected in the betting odds. Given the Bruins’ penchant for overtime games and their need for extra time in two straight, we are betting that trend persists for one more game. Tonight’s best value lies in backing this one to go to overtime.

Best Bet: Oilers (-195) Offers the Best Moneyline Edge

Where to Watch San Jose Sharks vs Edmonton Oilers

Stadium: Rogers Place

Location: Edmonton, AB

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Date: January 29, 2026

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

SJS vs EDM Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market San Jose Sharks (SJS) Edmonton Oilers (EDM) Moneyline +160 -195 Puck Line (Spread) +1.5 (-145) -1.5 (+120) Total (O/U 6.5) Over: -155 Under: +125

SJS vs EDM Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) San Jose Sharks (SJS) Edmonton Oilers (EDM) Direct Win Probability 38% 62% Cover Spread (EDM -1.5) No: 57¢ Yes: 44¢ Total Over 6.5 Goals Yes: 59¢ No: 43¢

Source: Kalshi Prediction Exchange

The upstart San Jose Sharks are looking to prove they belong in the postseason. They get to test their hand against one of the best, the two-time defending Western Conference Champion Edmonton Oilers.

With three wins over their last four, the Sharks are cruising. However, a rift is forming between their expected and actual outcomes. Despite their dominance, the Sharks have been outplayed in all but one of those contests. More concerning, they’ve compiled an expected-goals-for rating of 43.6%, which is significantly lower than their actual mark of 58.3%. In short, San Jose is spiraling towards regression.

The Oilers are trending much more positively. Their offense has come to life in recent weeks, averaging 12.7 high-danger chances per game over their previous seven. As we’ve seen in recent outings, that’s starting to translate to increased output. Edmonton has tallied 13 goals over its past two outings, with six of those coming at five-on-five. They remain 10 goals below their expected value on the season, suggesting more high-scoring affairs are on the horizon.

Scoring will be plentiful at Rogers Place, but the Oilers have a decisive analytics advantage. We expect them to wield that unmercifully, as they fend off the regression-bound Sharks at home.

