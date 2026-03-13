NHL Best Bets Today: Expert March 13 Picks & Tonight’s Top Value

The NHL Trade Deadline is in the rearview mirror, and only a few weeks separate us from the playoffs! There are still plenty of teams in contention, meaning most of the games from here on out will have some postseason implications. We’re here for all of the drama and nightly action, offering our top betting picks for tonight’s offerings.

Grant White is a Senior NHL Analyst specializing in data-driven betting strategies. With a focus on advanced analytics, Grant blends years of hockey expertise with a rigorous model-based approach to identify high-value edges.

Check out our NHL best bets for March 13!

Where to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs St. Louis Blues

Stadium: Enterprise Center

Location: St. Louis

Where to Watch: ESPN+, Sportsnet+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Edmonton Oilers vs St. Louis Blues Betting Odds

Spread: EDM -1.5 (+152) | STL +1.5 (-192)



Total: Over 6.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

(-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: EDM -154 | STL +128

Edmonton Oilers vs St. Louis Blues Kalshi Odds

Chance: EDM 59% | STL 43%

EDM 59% | STL 43% Spread: EDM -1.5 Yes 38¢ | No 64¢

EDM -1.5 Yes 38¢ | No 64¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 53¢ | No 50¢

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

The Edmonton Oilers‘ most prominent shortcoming reared its ugly head on Thursday night, as the playoff hopefuls dropped a disastrous 7-2 loss to the Stars. There’s no time to sulk, as the Oilers are back in action in The Show Me State, taking on the St. Louis Blues. All of a sudden, Edmonton doesn’t look like the juggernaut it once was, leaving the door open for an unexpected outcome at the Enterprise Center.

The Oilers’ offense is teetering towards regression. They’ve recorded just 15 high-danger chances over their past two outings, falling below nine in both of those contests. Moreover, Edmonton has been outplayed in two of three, another indicator that more losses are on the horizon. A condensed schedule will compound those issues, as they are playing on the second night of a back-to-back and their fourth straight road game.

St. Louis isn’t a dominant analytics team, but it is coming together late in the season. The Blues have gone 5-0-1 over their past six, knocking off some of the top teams in the league over that stretch. Their offensive proficiency is shining through, with 16 goals across the five-game sample, all but five of which came at five-on-five. Averaging 9.2 high-danger chances per game, the Blues are on track to maintain their recent run of elite play.

Goaltending issues continue to hamper the Oilers, and that could be their undoing in St. Louis. The Blues have looked strong in the attacking zone and should have no problem sustaining their current form. The safe play is backing the Blues to cover the puck line, but we like their chances of cashing as home underdogs on Friday night.

Best Bet: Blues +128

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Where to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs New York Islanders

Stadium: UBS Arena

Location: Elemont, NY

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Kings vs New York Islanders Betting Odds

Spread: LAK +1.5 (-220) | NYI -1.5 (+176)

Total: Over 5.5 (-112) | Under (-108)

(-112) | Under (-108) Moneyline: LAK +115 | NYI -138

Los Angeles Kings vs New York Islanders Kalshi Odds

Chance: LAK 44% | NYI 58%

LAK 44% | NYI 58% Spread: N YI -1.5 Yes 34¢ | No 68¢

N -1.5 Yes 34¢ | No 68¢ Total: Over 5.5 Yes 52¢ | No 51¢

The stakes only get higher from here on out. That’s particularly true as two playoff hopefuls take to the ice on Long Island. The Los Angeles Kings are trying to mount a late-season charge in the Western Conference, whereas the New York Islanders are trying to fend off challengers beneath them in the East. The victor of this non-conference matchup inches closer to the ultimate goal, and we expect both teams to be at their best.

The Islanders have found a new gear over their recent sample. They’ve eclipsed 11 high-danger chances in four straight, while surpassing 26 scoring opportunities in all but one of those contests. Still, that has yet to translate to increased scoring. New York has been held to three goals at five-on-five across that sample, failing to eclipse one tally in any one of those contests. As expected, that’s eroded their shooting percentage, with the Islanders connecting on just 2.7% of their shots. We’re predicting a massive scoring boost, starting with tonight’s tilt against the Kings.

At the same time, LA is reaping the rewards of its improved offense. Since acquiring Artemi Panarin, they have seen a dramatic increase in their production metrics, averaging 13.0 high-danger chances per game over their last six, unlike the Islanders, which correlates with a sharp increase in output. The Kings are up to 18 goals over that stretch, recording 12 at five-on-five in their past four games.

New York is hemorrhaging chances in its own end, giving up 74 quality chances over its past five. LA’s defense has also looked a little suspect, with five of their previous seven opponents tallying 11 or more high-danger opportunities.

All signs point toward a high-scoring affair at UBS Arena. Given the short total, we’re loading up on the over 5.5 between the Kings and Islanders.

Best Bet: LAK-NYI Over 5.5 -112

NHL Daily Betting Guide: Best Bets for March 13, 2026

Blues -128

LAK-NYI Over 5.5 -112

It’s a relatively quiet night in the NHL, but there are still profitable entry points for bettors. We’re taking the Blues as home underdogs and the over on Long Island.

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