Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
VIDAA Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Local Now Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Rad TV Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NHL · 2 hours ago

Vegas Golden Knights Face Must-Win Homestand Against Pittsburgh Penguins

Derek Hegna

Host · Writer

The Vegas Golden Knights have to be running out of patience, and the time to let their frustrations out on opponents is now.

On Thursday, the Golden Knights begin what has quickly turned into the most critical homestand of the season against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

How to Follow Penguins vs Golden Knights

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Date: Thursday, March 12

Time: 10:00 EST

How To Watch: SCRIPPS, ESPN+

Radio: 1340 AM, 94.7 FM

The month of March has gone nothing short of horrific for the Golden Knights so far, winning only one of their six games. Since then, Vegas has slipped from first to third in the Pacific Division, and missing the playoffs entirely has turned into a legitimate worst-case scenario. Such a fall would be akin to opening Pandora’s Box when it comes to this era of the Golden Knights, and the impetus lies with the team to either change course or deal with the consequences.

With desperation needing to be a constant in the locker room, the Golden Knights need a lot to go right.

Change it up

Last game against Pittsburgh could not have gone any worse, with a 5-0 blowout loss on March 1 serving as a precursor to this month’s woes.

The Golden Knights cannot come in with a deflated mindset against a team that outright embarrassed them just over a week ago. They have to simplify their game plan, execute plays at a high level, and get the frustration out of their system. It will take a hundred percent effort to get back in the swing of things, and the Golden Knights need to be looking for momentum in the worst way.

Make a save 

In a time when goaltending has had to be sharp, the Golden Knights have unfortunately gone cold in that area as of late.

Neither Adin Hill nor Akira Schmid has put up a save percentage over .870 so far this month, which has raised serious concerns. It puts pressure on the group in front to be perfect, as mistakes have too often found their way into the back of the net. Sweeping changes to the position this offseason cannot be ruled out, so this has to be the stretch of the season where one of the other regains control of the crease.

Show discipline

When things are going against a team, bad things tend to happen.

In the previous game against the Dallas Stars, the Golden Knights suffered from penalty trouble. It led to what would ultimately wind up as the game-winning goal for the Stars, as well as shut down any chance for Vegas to come back in the third period. With Pittsburgh boasting the fifth-best power play percentage in the league (25.1 percent), the Golden Knights cannot afford to get careless with their play on the ice.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

N/A
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

N/A
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$7.1M

EDITOR'S PICKS

SportsMillions: Pick'em, Blitz'em and Social Casino
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Mar 12 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PHI

PHI

N/A

N/A

N/A

DET

DET

N/A

N/A

N/A

Mar 12 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
WAS

WAS

N/A

N/A

N/A

ORL

ORL

N/A

N/A

N/A

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 3 weeks ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 3 weeks ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 3 weeks ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 5 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 5 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
NBA · 2 days ago
NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
NBA · 2 days ago
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?
NBA · 5 days ago
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?
Boston Leads Odds in the East: Analysis and Expectations
NBA · 5 days ago
Boston Leads Odds in the East: Analysis and Expectations
Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa Sit in Dead Heat to Go #1 Overall
NBA · 1 week ago
Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa Sit in Dead Heat to Go #1 Overall