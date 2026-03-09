NHL Best Bets Today: Expert March 9 Picks & Tonight’s Top Value

The Trade Deadline is in the rearview mirror, and only a few weeks separate us from the NHL playoffs! There are still plenty of teams in contention, meaning most of the games from here on out will have some postseason implications. We’re here for all of the drama and nightly action, offering our top betting picks for tonight’s offerings.

Stadium: Nationwide Arena

Location: Columbus, OH

Where to Watch: ESPN+, Sportsnet+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Kings vs Columbus Blue Jackets Betting Odds

Spread: LAK +1.5 (-220) | CBJ -1.5 (+172)



Total: Over 6.5 (+110) | Under (-134)

(+110) | Under (-134) Moneyline: LAK +116 | CBJ -142

Los Angeles Kings vs Columbus Blue Jackets Kalshi Odds

Chance: LAK 43% | CBJ 58%

LAK 43% | CBJ 58% Spread: CBJ -1.5 Yes 36¢ | No 68¢

CBJ -1.5 Yes 36¢ | No 68¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 45¢ | No 56¢

What a difference Artemi Panarin makes. The Los Angeles Kings have languished outside of the playoff picture for most of the season, but have seen a sharp turn in their analytics thanks to the arrival of The Breadman. They’ll be looking to continue their on-ice dominance versus the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.

The Kings have been unstoppable with Panarin skating on their top line. LA has eclipsed 15 high-danger chances in three of its past four, averaging 14.5 opportunities per game over that stretch. Predictably, they’ve out-gunned their opposition in all but one of those contests, yielding a flattering 53.9% expected goals-for rating. That assault is expected to continue against a Blue Jackets squad that has seen a lapse in defensive judgment.

Columbus is on the edge of the playoff picture, sitting two points back of the Bruins for the last wild card spot in the East. However, their recent performances have them trending in the wrong direction. The Jackets have given up 10 or more high-danger chances in four of their last six, producing a 49.6% high-danger chance rating across that sample. As expected, that’s eroded their eGF rating, putting them at a disadvantage versus the surging Kings.

Los Angeles enters tonight’s non-conference affair as short road underdogs. But as our analysis supports, that’s an undeserving position. We’re getting a piece of the Kings on the money line, expecting them to be too much for the Blue Jackets to handle.

Best Bet: Kings +116

Stadium: Capital One Arena

Location: Washington, DC

Where to Watch: ESPN+, Sportsnet+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Calgary Flames vs Washington Capitals Betting Odds

Spread: CGY +1.5 (-158) | WSH -1.5 (+128)

Total: Over 5.5 (-134) | Under (+110)

(-134) | Under (+110) Moneyline: CGY +158 | WSH -192

Calgary Flames vs Washington Capitals Kalshi Odds

Chance: CGY 37% | WSH 64%

CGY 37% | WSH 64% Spread: WSH -1.5 Yes 42¢ | No 59¢

-1.5 Yes 42¢ | No 59¢ Total: Over 5.5 Yes 55¢ | No 47¢

The rest of the Calgary Flames‘ season is nothing more than a formality. The Pacific Division basement dwellers sold off all of their assets ahead of the trade deadline, fully committing to a rebuild. Their perilously thin blue line should lead to some high-scoring affairs down the stretch. That’s particularly true against a potent Washington Capitals side at Capital One Arena.

Calgary’s defense has been utterly atrocious of late, and the prospects of improving down the stretch are bleak. The Flames shipped off their top defenders ahead of Friday’s trade deadline, pointing toward their impending doom. Over their last seven games, the Flames have allowed an average of 12.6 high-danger chances per game, with all but one of those opponents reaching double-digits.

As bad as they’ve been on their own end, we’ve seen the Flames still maintain respectable offensive production. Calgary has eclipsed 12 quality chances in six of its previous nine games, which has eventually translated into improved output. They’ve recorded four or more goals in three of their last seven, including Saturday’s five-goal outburst versus the Hurricanes. We’re betting that the scoring surge continues versus a Capitals team dealing with its own defensive crisis.

Washington has been torched for 10 or more high-danger chances in six of its past eight, getting out-chanced in all but two of those contests. That’s akin to what we’ve seen from the Flames, and we think that will translate to a plethora of scoring opportunities on Monday night. We’re using this spot to take a principled stand on the over in Washington.

Best Bet: Over 5.5 -134

Where to Watch New York Rangers vs Philadelphia Flyers

Stadium: Xfinity Mobile Arena

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

New York Rangers vs Philadelphia Flyers Betting Odds

Spread: NYR +1.5 (-240) | PHI -1.5 (-186)

Total: Over 5.5 (-105) | Under (-115)

(-105) | Under (-115) Moneyline: NYR +114 | PHI -137

New York Rangers vs Philadelphia Flyers Kalshi Odds

Chance: NYR 44% | PHI 56%

NYR 44% | PHI 56% Spread: PHI -1.5 Yes 34¢ | No 68¢

PHI -1.5 Yes 34¢ | No 68¢ Total: Over 5.5 Yes 50¢ | No 52¢

The sun has set on the New York Rangers‘ postseason chances, but the Philadelphia Flyers are holding out hope that they can make a late run up the standings. They’ll get to beat up on their division rivals when they host the Rangers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday night.

Offense isn’t the Flyers’ forte, but they play one of the league’s tightest defensive systems. No opponent has eclipsed eight high-danger chances in any of their last five, limiting opponents to a paltry average of 5.4 per game. Similarly, scoring chances have been minimal. All but one of those foes have fallen below 18 scoring opportunities, for a five-game average of 14.6.

While the Rangers have put forth some mighty efforts of late, they are regression candidates over their coming games. We saw a spike in production recently, with New York surpassing 13 quality chances in three of four; however, with no more than seven high-danger opportunities in seven of their last 10, the Broadway Blueshirts will have an unceremonious crash back down to earth.

The Flyers should have no problem dispatching their inter-state rivals, but the most value lies in the total. Rather than laying a steep price with a Philadelphia squad that can struggle to produce at times, we’re taking a stance on the under 5.5.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 -115

