Kings trade Warren Foegele to Senators

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have traded forward Warren Foegele and a conditional 2026 third-round draft pick to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for two 2026 draft picks, one of which is conditional.

Foegele, 29, was in his second season with the Kings and his ninth in the NHL. In total across 129 regular-season games with the Kings, Foegele scored 31 goals and registered 24 assists in addition to one goal and two assists in six playoff games, and spent significant time playing on the penalty kill. However, his time in Los Angeles was marked by a significant gap in production between the two seasons. After scoring 24 goals last season and posting a plus-36 rating — both career-highs — those numbers fell to seven goals and minus-6 respectively this season.

In his career, Foegele has 111 goals, 107 assists and a plus-30 rating in 560 regular-season games along with 13 goals, 14 assists and a minus-7 in 86 career playoff games. He has appeared in the Stanley Cup Final once, doing so with the Edmonton Oilers in 2024.

The Kings are also sending the Senators either their own 2026 third-round pick or the Dallas Stars’ third-round pick, whichever one is worse. From Ottawa, the Kings will receive a 2026 second-round pick which initially belonged to the Buffalo Sabres and a conditional third-round pick. The condition states that Los Angeles will get the better of the Senators’ pick and the Washington Capitals’ pick, unless both of those teams miss the playoffs, in which case the Kings will get the worse of the picks.

The Kings currently have 62 points, five points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference, while the Senators have 67 points, leaving them seven points out of the postseason in the Eastern Conference.