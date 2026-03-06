Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
VIDAA Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Local Now Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Rad TV Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NHL · 2 hours ago

Kings trade Warren Foegele to Senators

Alex Hutton

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have traded forward Warren Foegele and a conditional 2026 third-round draft pick to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for two 2026 draft picks, one of which is conditional.

Foegele, 29, was in his second season with the Kings and his ninth in the NHL. In total across 129 regular-season games with the Kings, Foegele scored 31 goals and registered 24 assists in addition to one goal and two assists in six playoff games, and spent significant time playing on the penalty kill. However, his time in Los Angeles was marked by a significant gap in production between the two seasons. After scoring 24 goals last season and posting a plus-36 rating — both career-highs — those numbers fell to seven goals and minus-6 respectively this season.

In his career, Foegele has 111 goals, 107 assists and a plus-30 rating in 560 regular-season games along with 13 goals, 14 assists and a minus-7 in 86 career playoff games. He has appeared in the Stanley Cup Final once, doing so with the Edmonton Oilers in 2024.

The Kings are also sending the Senators either their own 2026 third-round pick or the Dallas Stars’ third-round pick, whichever one is worse. From Ottawa, the Kings will receive a 2026 second-round pick which initially belonged to the Buffalo Sabres and a conditional third-round pick. The condition states that Los Angeles will get the better of the Senators’ pick and the Washington Capitals’ pick, unless both of those teams miss the playoffs, in which case the Kings will get the worse of the picks.

The Kings currently have 62 points, five points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference, while the Senators have 67 points, leaving them seven points out of the postseason in the Eastern Conference.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$5.9M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$40.2M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$7.4M

EDITOR'S PICKS

SportsMillions: Pick'em, Blitz'em and Social Casino
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Mar 6 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIA

MIA

+6.5

+245

O 230.5

CHA

CHA

-6.5

-257

U 230.5

Mar 6 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
DAL

DAL

+13.5

+733

O 225.5

BOS

BOS

-13.5

-900

U 225.5

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 2 weeks ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 2 weeks ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 3 weeks ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 4 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 4 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa Sit in Dead Heat to Go #1 Overall
NBA · 1 day ago
Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa Sit in Dead Heat to Go #1 Overall
2026 Rookie of the Year Race: Flagg vs. Knueppel Showdown
NBA · 1 day ago
2026 Rookie of the Year Race: Flagg vs. Knueppel Showdown
2026 NBA MVP Race: SGA, Cunningham as Leading Contenders
NBA · 3 days ago
2026 NBA MVP Race: SGA, Cunningham as Leading Contenders
Will Jayson Tatum Play This Season? Market Odds & Insights
NBA · 3 days ago
Will Jayson Tatum Play This Season? Market Odds & Insights
2026 NBA Tank Race: Sacramento Kings Lead the Pack
NBA · 3 days ago
2026 NBA Tank Race: Sacramento Kings Lead the Pack