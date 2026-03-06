Ducks bolster blue line, acquire veteran John Carlson from Capitals

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Anaheim Ducks bolstered their defensive corps for a playoff run on Thursday night, acquiring right-shot defenseman John Carlson from the Washington Capitals ahead of Friday’s noon Pacific trade deadline.

The Ducks sent a conditional first-round pick for the 2026 or 2026 draft and a 2027 third-round pick to the Capitals in exchange for the 36-year-old blue-liner.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound defenseman is in the final year of an eight-year, $64 million contract with the Ducks retaining the full freight of his $8 million cap hit. Carlson had a 10-team no-trade clause, but Anaheim was not on that list.

Anaheim still has over $43 million in cap space entering tomorrow’s deadline.

Carlson won a Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018. He joins Alex Killorn as the only other Stanley Cup champions on the Ducks roster.

“John Carlson brings leadership, character, a high hockey IQ and a presence to our lineup,” Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said in a statement. “We are very excited to add a Stanley Cup winner to complement our group and make a big push down the stretch.”

John Carlson’s all time ranking among Capitals defenseman: Games Played: 1,143 (1st)

Goals: 166 (1st)

Points: 771 (1st by 297)

Cups: 1 (T1) The Capitals Greatest D-Man Ever just got traded at 1am. pic.twitter.com/BZTuwRQGkC — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 6, 2026

Carlson is still a point-producer in his 17th NHL season–all with the Capitals–with 10 goals and 36 assists (only nine power play points–all assists) for Washington, which is just four points outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Carlson also holds a plus-11 rating.

This season at five-on-five, Carlson was still first among Washington defensemen with a 52.38% expected goals share and a 53.38% shot attempt share. He was second on the Capitals in time-on-ice per game at 22:51.

Anaheim now boasts a veteran-laden right side of its defensive corps with the 36-year-old Carlson, 35-year-old Radko Gudas and 32-year-old Jacob Trouba. This balances out the left side of the Ducks blue line with 25-year-old Jackson LaCombe, 22-year-old Pavel Mintyukov and 22-year-old Olen Zellweger.

Right-handers Drew Helleson and Ian Moore, both 24 years old, are back into a roster spot battle for the seventh defensive spot. Moore is waiver exempt, which could mean a smooth send down to San Diego barring any further trades before Friday’s deadline.

The conditions on the first-round pick going to Washington come with some unique stipulations.

The pick is currently a 2026 first-round pick, and if the Ducks don’t qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it would become a 2027 first-round pick.

However, if the Ducks miss the playoffs, they still retain the option to choose whether they would transfer their 2026 pick or 2027 pick to Washington. Anaheim would not have to make that decision until the pick before theirs at this upcoming draft.

Ducks solidify the right side of their blue line and add a little spice to draft day decisions.