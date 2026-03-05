Sportsgrid Icon
NHL · 20 minutes ago

Vegas Golden Knights Acquire Bottom-6 Piece from Capitals, Place Mark Stone on IR

Derek Hegna

Host · Writer

As the trade deadline winds downs, the Vegas Golden Knights are continuing to make moves.

On Thursday, the Golden Knights and Washington Capitals completed a trade that sent forward Nic Dowd to Vegas.

Goaltender Jesper Vikman, a 2027 3rd round pick and a 2029 2nd Round Pick, are going to Washington in the trade. In a corresponding roster move, the Golden Knights are placing Mark Stone on injured reserve.

Dowd has been put through a challenging season, with four goals and 16 points and a minus-six rating through 55 games.

However, what he has typically provided is a veteran presence in the bottom six that can handle defensive responsibilities. He can take defensive zone faceoffs, block shots and kill penalties at a high level.

Between this move and acquiring Cole Smith from the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, the philosophy has become clear from general manager Kelly McCrimmon.

The bottom six has been something of a sore spot all season long for the Golden Knights, not helped by injuries to William Karlsson and Brett Howden. With these recent moves, the team is hoping for a more defensive presence from their forward group. Adding Dowd also provides Vegas with center depth, which has been tested throughout the season with the need for players like Mitch Marner and Reilly Smith having to anchor lines.

With just over 24 hours remaining on the trade deadline, it remains to be seen if McCrimmon and the Golden Knights have another move in the works.

