Ranking the Top 10 Trades Ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline

10. Sharks Add Scoring Bite With Sherwood

San Jose Sharks Receive: Kiefer Sherwood

Kiefer Sherwood Vancouver Canucks Receive: Cole Clayton, 2026 2nd-Round Pick, 2027 2nd-Round Pick

Seemingly out of nowhere, the Sharks have emerged as playoff contenders. To expedite their rebuild, they acquired a talented scoring winger from the Canucks.

Kiefer Sherwood has quietly established himself as a premier scoring option. The 30-year-old totaled 17 goals in 44 games with the Canucks, putting him two below last year's career-best 19 tallies. That scoring depth will be invaluable for a San Jose team on the cusp of a playoff spot.

The Canucks' master plan continues, as they look to offload any movable pieces for future assets. They got exactly that in this trade, landing two second-round picks in the deal. Cole Clayton has yet to make his NHL debut, but could be called upon if Vancouver's blueline gets any thinner.