Ranking the Top 10 Trades Ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline

1. Hughes Going Wild in Minnesota
NHL Trade Deadline Tracker
- Vancouver Canucks Receive: Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren, Zeev Buium, 1st-Round Pick 2026 NHL Draft
- Minnesota Wild Receive: Quinn Hughes
Undoubtedly, the biggest trade of the season was the Wild's acquisition of All-World defenseman Quinn Hughes.
Hughes is the prototypical modern-day rearguard. He's a possession-driven player with immense upside, without compromising defensive responsibility in his own end. Minnesota's play improved immediately with Hughes in the lineup, vaulting them to legitimate Stanley Cup contenders.
Still, Vancouver made out great with the return. The Canucks acquired four future pieces, including 2024 first-round pick Zeev Buium.
Both teams accomplished something with this trade, setting the stage for another hectic NHL Trade Deadline.