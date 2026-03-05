Frank Vatrano Makes Emotional, Goal-Scoring Return as Ducks Shuffle Injury Roster

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Good news and bad news on the injury front for the Anaheim Ducks in Wednesday’s 5-1 comeback win over the New York Islanders.

Frank Vatrano was activated off injured reserve for his first game since Dec. 27, when the 31-year-old went shoulder-first into the boards in Los Angeles. Vatrano fractured that shoulder on that play.

Vatrano made his return to Ducks practice when Anaheim started back up before the end of the Olympic break on Feb. 17. Vatrano was away from the team for personal reasons after the death of his older brother and returned to practice on Feb. 28.

“It’s tough seeing Frankie–you know, he went through a really tough time,” Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said, “and knowing Frankie from before (in Florida), we know what he’s all about. Great, great teammate. I think he’s beloved everywhere he goes, and everybody he touches in this game. Everybody knows how close they were as a family and their brothers.”

“He was thrilled to play, and I think everybody was happy for him throughout the night, and saw a lot of good things from Frankie, knowing that he was smiling at the end of it.”

Vatrano skated in his first morning skate since Dec. 27 on Tuesday and returned to the lineup on Wednesday. Vatrano had three goals and three assists in his first 38 games this season, his first of a three-year, $18 million deferred money contract.

Vatrano’s forecheck helped set up Ryan Poehling’s goal, and he put in the empty net goal to seal the win over New York, his fourth goal of the season.

“I think (Vatrano and Ryan Strome) both played well," Quenneville said. “They both gave us purpose and energy. There’s some emotion getting these guys back in our lineup. Frankie had a couple of really nice plays early, and after that, you know, Stromie was doing some good things, had some good possession shifts, had some good defensive zone starts and against top lines and handled it well. They did a lot of good things."

Strome played in his first game since Jan. 26 after a string of six straight scratches, two of which were due to illness. He played over 15 minutes and earned an assist on Poehling’s goal off Vatrano’s forecheck.

The 32-year-old has three goals and six assists in 33 games.

“These guys are veterans on our team. They’ve seen it all,” Gauthier said. “It’s hard to come just jumping right back in the lineup after 6 weeks and not playing hockey and make a big impact like that. They’re both vocal guys in the locker room and on the ice. And they try to make our young guys’ jobs easier. Just super happy they’re able to jump right in and get on the score sheet.”

With Frank Vatrano coming off injured reserve, the Ducks opened up a roster slot by moving Mikael Granlund to IR with an upper-body injury.

Granlund has not played or practiced since taking a hit from behind late in Finland’s bronze medal win at the Olympics in Milan. The 34-year-old skated on his own before Tuesday’s morning skate.

Granlund has 12 goals and 15 assists in 38 games this season.

Troy Terry missed his fourth straight game with an upper-body injury. The 28-year-old missed 11 games in January, also with an upper-body injury.

Terry led the team in assists at the time of his injury and is fourth on the team in points.