NHL Trade Deadline: 10 Stars Likely On The Move To Track Now

Which Trade Would Shake Up the League Most?

The Answer: Elias Pettersson

While Artemi Panarin is the premier rental, a trade involving Elias Pettersson would be a seismic event. It is incredibly rare for a 27-year-old franchise center to hit the market with long-term control. While Pettersson's game has seemingly stagnated on the West Coast, the elite talent that once produced 102 points didn’t just disappear. He is the ultimate "change of scenery" candidate, a superstar who needs a fresh environment to unlock his ceiling again. If a buyer can reignite that spark, they aren't just renting a player; they are acquiring a cornerstone for the next decade.

Which trade do you believe would make the biggest impact? We'd love to hear from you. Let us know in the comments!