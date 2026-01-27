NHL Daily Betting Guide: Best Bets for January 27, 2026

It’s hard to believe, but we’re speeding toward the NHL playoffs ultra-fast. The Olympic break is on the horizon, and the NHL Trade Deadline will follow shortly after, marking the stretch run that separates contenders from pretenders. Before we get to the chase for Lord Stanley’s Mug, we’re embracing all of the regular season action.

Check out what bets we’re targeting on tonight’s slate!

Stadium: Scotiabank Arena

Location: Toronto, ON

Where to Watch: ESPN+, MSG, TSN4

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Buffalo Sabres vs Toronto Maple Leafs Betting Odds

Spread: BUF +1.5 (-275) | TOR -1.5 (+200)



Total: Over 6.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

(-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: BUF -110 | TOR -110

Buffalo Sabres vs Toronto Maple Leafs Kalshi Odds

Chance: BUF 50% | TOR 50%

BUF 50% | TOR 50% Spread: TOR -1.5 Yes 30¢ | No 72¢

TOR -1.5 Yes 30¢ | No 72¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 52¢ | No 50¢

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

The sky always seems to be falling in Toronto, but this time, most of the criticism is deserved. The Maple Leafs’ analytics profile has taken a hit this season, and that’s reflected in their results and standings position. Despite those struggles, they’ve put together an improved on-ice product of late, which should help them dispatch the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

Offense has been the name of the game for the Leafs, and they’ve taken big steps with their latest efforts. Toronto has eclipsed 10 high-danger opportunities in four of its last five, averaging 10.6 chances per game over that stretch. More importantly, they’ve been out-chanced only once over that span. Predictably, that lends itself to an improved expected goals-for rating, with the Leafs outplaying two of their last three opponents. But without a win to their name, the Maple Leafs are natural progression candidates moving forward.

Unfortunately for Buffalo fans, the Sabres are trending in the opposite direction. The playoff contenders have posted below-average expected goals-for ratings in seven of their last eight. Across that sample, their 42.6% eGF rating is substantially lower than their actual mark of 60.6%, making the Sabres prime regression candidates over the coming weeks.

The Maple Leafs have lost some of their betting lustre, but they are prime buy-low candidates, particularly against the regression-bound Sabres. This is an ideal spot to back the home side at a discounted price.

Best Bet: Maple Leafs -110

Deke the sportsbooks and score with SportsGrid’s free NHL Picks and NHL Player Props.

Stadium: Prudential Center

Location: Newark, NJ

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Winnipeg Jets vs New Jersey Devils Betting Odds

Spread: WPG +1.5 (-275) | NJ -1.5 (+200)

Total: Over 5.5 (-115) | Under (-105)

(-115) | Under (-105) Moneyline: WPG +105 | NJ -125

Winnipeg Jets vs New Jersey Devils Kalshi Odds

Chance: WPG 47% | NJ 53%

WPG 47% | NJ 53% Spread: NJ -1.5 Yes 32¢ | No 70¢

-1.5 Yes 32¢ | No 70¢ Total: Over 5.5 Yes 52¢ | No 49¢

The Winnipeg Jets kick off a four-game road trip, starting with tonight’s inter-conference clash versus the New Jersey Devils. Winnipeg was handed a decisive loss in its most recent outing, but we predict a mightier showing at the Prudential Center in Newark.

Like their Ontario counterparts, things haven’t gone to plan for Winnipeg this season. The Jets are languishing near the bottom of the Western Conference standings, with a sub-optimal analytics profile. Like the Maple Leafs, Winnipeg is determined to turn its season around before it’s too late. The reigning Presidents’ Trophy winners have outplayed six of their last eight opponents, accumulating a 52.2% expected goals-for rating over that stretch. But with only one goal at five-on-five over their previous four contests, we’re anticipating a spike in output over the coming games.

At the same time, the Devils’ on-ice product is lacking. New Jersey has outplayed just two of their previous five opponents, a tepid streak that curiously includes three wins. Across that modest sample, three of five opponents have surpassed 10 high-danger chances, with the Devils being held to eight or fewer in every outing.

Analytically, these teams are trending in opposite directions. The betting market has installed the Devils as favorites, but that position is undeserved. We’re using this spot to back the underdog Jets, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it took overtime to get there.

Best Bet: Jets +105

Stadium: Enterprise Center

Location: St. Louis, MO

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Dallas Stars vs St. Louis Blues Betting Odds

Spread: DAL -1.5 (+160) | STL +1.5 (-190)

Total: Over 5.5 (-115) | Under (-105)

(-115) | Under (-105) Moneyline: DAL -155 | STL +135

Dallas Stars vs St. Louis Blues Kalshi Odds

Chance: DAL 59% | STL 41%

DAL 59% | STL 41% Spread: DAL -1.5 Yes 38¢ | No 63¢

DAL -1.5 Yes 38¢ | No 63¢ Total: Over 5.5 Yes 54¢ | No 48¢

Not a true home-and-home, but the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues take to the ice for the second time in four nights. Dallas took the win on home ice last time out, but they’ll have a hard time reclaiming that distinction in St. Louis.

The Stars’ offense has been struggling. While they aren’t a team that relies exclusively on scoring to win games, they are wandering into unsustainable territory. Dallas has been held to one or fewer goals at five-on-five in five of their last six, totaling six goals over that sample. With just 38 high-danger chances (6.3 per game), we’re predicting more scoring woes in the immediate future.

Similarly, the Blues’ offense has looked equally dismal. St. Louis remains one of the worst offensive teams in the league, mustering 8.7 high-danger and 23.0 scoring chances per game. Sadly, both of those metrics are on the decline. Over their previous five contests, the Blues are averaging a paltry 6.8 high-danger and 19.5 scoring opportunities per game.

Neither team has the offensive firepower to pull away in this one. Dallas is stuck in a scoring rut, and the Blues’ pathetic offensive metrics are only getting worse. That may point some bettors toward the under, but we can’t help but think this one ends up in overtime.

Best Bet: 60-Minute Tie +280

NHL Daily Betting Guide: Best Bets for January 27, 2026

Maple Leafs -110

Jets +105

DAL-STL 60-Minute Tie +280

Tuesday’s NHL schedule features a trio of intriguing betting spots. We’re loading up on the Maple Leafs and Jets on the money line, adding the Blues and Stars to go to overtime.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.