NHL Daily Betting Guide: Best Bets for January 26, 2026

Stadium: Rogers Place

Location: Edmonton, AB

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Anaheim Ducks vs Edmonton Oilers Betting Odds

Spread: ANA +1.5 (-110) | EDM -1.5 (-110)



Total: Over 6.5 (-165) | Under (+130)

(-165) | Under (+130) Moneyline: ANA +200 | EDM -240

Anaheim Ducks vs Edmonton Oilers Kalshi Odds

Chance: ANA 33% | EDM 67%

ANA 33% | EDM 67% Spread: EDM -1.5 Yes 48¢ | No 53¢

EDM -1.5 Yes 48¢ | No 53¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 59¢ | No 42¢

It’s been a rocky season for the Edmonton Oilers. But despite the mishaps and roster mismanagement, the team is finally starting to come together. In addition to their illustrious metrics, the Oilers also benefit from a scheduling oversight when they host the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place.

Edmonton’s offense has come to life recently. The Stanley Cup contenders have eclipsed 12 high-danger chances in five of their past six, out-chancing their opponents in all but two of those contests. Despite 45 quality chances over their previous three games, the Oilers have actually seen their output decrease. They’ve been held to four goals at five-on-five, yielding a lackluster 6.3% shooting percentage. That imbalance points to an inevitable increase in scoring. The floodgates should open against the Ducks.

Anaheim enters tonight’s intra-divisional battle on the second night of a back-to-back. Typically, teams reserve their primary netminder for these occasions, but not the short-sighted Ducks. They’re hanging backup Ville Husso and his 88.8% save percentage out to dry against one of the most dangerous offensive units in the league.

The result will be much worse than the betting line implies. Edmonton is firing on all cylinders and is primed for a massive increase in scoring. We’re not giving the Ducks the same courtesy as the rest of the betting market—Oilers by a landslide.

Best Bet: Oilers -1.5 -110

Stadium: Benchmark International Arena

Location: Tampa, FL

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Utah Mammoth vs Tampa Bay Lightning Betting Odds

Spread: UTA +1.5 (-165) | TB -1.5 (+140)

Total: Over 6.5 (+100) | Under (-120)

(+100) | Under (-120) Moneyline: UTA +145 | TB -170

Utah Mammoth vs Tampa Bay Lightning Kalshi Odds

Chance: UTA 39% | TB 61%

UTA 39% | TB 61% Spread: TB -1.5 Yes 41¢ | No 61¢

-1.5 Yes 41¢ | No 61¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 47¢ | No 54¢

This betting line reflects the Utah Mammoth‘s 2025-26 revival. Once the laughingstock of the NHL, the Mammoth have, literally and figuratively, re-invented themselves. They are an analytics darling and a legitimate playoff contender. We’re betting they’ll be too much for the Tampa Bay Lightning to handle on Monday night.

Utah’s rise to prominence is built on elite two-way play. So far this season, they rank fourth in expected goals-for rating, balancing top-end offensive production with stout defensive play, characteristics they’ve embodied over their recent sample. Since January 3, the Mammoth have eclipsed 10 high-danger chances in seven of 10 games, while limiting opponents to nine or fewer quality chances in five of 10.

While Tampa Bay ranks slightly ahead of Utah in expected goals-for this season, that hasn’t been evident in its recent performances. The Bolts have been held to eight or fewer high-danger opportunities in six of their past nine, which has cratered their expected goals-for rating. Moreover, this will be their third game in four nights, with the first two on the road.

This sets up as a flat spot for the Lightning. They have depleted offensive metrics, while the Mammoth are putting in overtime in the offensive zone. Ironically, we wouldn’t be surprised if this one headed to OT, but we still expect the visitors to prevail.

Best Bet: Mammoth +145

Stadium: Nationwide Arena

Location: Columbus, OH

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Kings vs Columbus Blue Jackets Betting Odds

Spread: LAK +1.5 (-265) | CBJ -1.5 (+190)

Total: Over 6.5 (+115) | Under (-135)

(+115) | Under (-135) Moneyline: LAK +100 | CBJ -120

Los Angeles Kings vs Columbus Blue Jackets Kalshi Odds

Chance: LAK 48% | CBJ 52%

LAK 48% | CBJ 52% Spread: CBJ -1.5 Yes 32¢ | No 69¢

-1.5 Yes 32¢ | No 69¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 46¢ | No 56¢

The Los Angeles Kings are riding a modest two-game winning streak into tonight’s inter-conference showdown versus the Columbus Blue Jackets. Still, their recent scoring outburst is contraindicated by their ineffective offensive metrics. But as regression-bound as they may appear, the Kings’ sloppy defensive play will likely be their undoing in Columbus.

You wouldn’t know it from their recent boxscores, but the Kings aren’t a team that capitalizes on their offensive chances. Over its past two games, LA has registered eight five-on-five goals, accounting for 100% of its output. That puts them a long way from their 1.7 goals-per-game yearly average and on a collision course with regression. Those concerns are amplified by the fact that they’ve been held to six or fewer high-danger chances in two of their previous three. More concerningly, the Kings have given up 10 high-danger chances in three of their past four.

The Blue Jackets are coming off an eight-goal performance on Saturday, five of which came at five-on-five. That scoring surge is forecasted to continue. Across its seven previous contests, Columbus had seen a dramatic decrease in its scoring efficiency, lighting the lamp on 6.7% of shots. With a 9.2% five-on-five shooting percentage on the season, the Blue Jackets are primed to continue their onslaught as they continue their climb back into normal range.

LA isn’t the same defensive force it was in years past. Further, they don’t possess the firepower to score with any regularity. On the other bench, the Blue Jackets are considered a progression candidate and should enjoy continued offensive success at home. Their odds of winning exceed the implied probability of the current betting prices, making them the right side to be on.

Best Bet: Blue Jackets -120

