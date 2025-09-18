Live NowLive
NHL · 3 hours ago

NHL 2025-26 Preseason Power Rankings and Stanley Cup Odds (1-32)

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

The 2025-26 NHL season officially drops the puck on October 7.

Here is a look at my preseason power rankings for all 32 teams, along with Stanley Cup odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

1-5

1. Florida Panthers (+650)

2. Edmonton Oilers (+850)

3. Dallas Stars (+900)

4. Vegas Golden Knights (+1000)

5. Colorado Avalanche (+950)

6-10

6. Carolina Hurricanes (+950)

7. Winnipeg Jets (+1700)

8. Washington Capitals (+3000)

9. Tampa Bay Lightning (+1200)

10. New Jersey Devils (+1400)

11-15

11. Ottawa Senators (+3300)

12. Toronto Maple Leafs (+2200)

13. Los Angeles Kings (+2200)

14. Montreal Canadiens (+4500)

15. Minnesota Wild (+2700)

16-20

16. St. Louis Blues (+5000)

17. Detroit Red Wings (+15000)

18. Utah Mammoth (+5000)

19. New York Rangers (+2500)

20. Calgary Flames (+12500)

21-25

21. Vancouver Canucks (+4500)

22. Columbus Blue Jackets (+10000)

23. Anaheim Ducks (+17500)

24. Buffalo Sabres (+10000)

25. New York Islanders (+12500)

26-32

26. Seattle Kraken (+22500)

27. Philadelphia Flyers (+22500)

28. Boston Bruins (+22500)

29. Nashville Predators (+15000)

30. Pittsburgh Penguins (+50000)

31. San Jose Sharks (+50000)

32. Chicago Blackhawks (+50000)

