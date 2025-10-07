NHL Opening Night: Best Bets, Picks, and Predictions

‌



Rosters have been set, uniforms prepared, and now the puck is about to drop on the 2025-26 NHL Season! Opening night features a trio of games, including the time-honored tradition of the Stanley Cup Champions unfurling their banner in the rafters. But the intrigue continues with a pair of what should be tightly contested battles.

We’ve got you covered for betting purposes, highlighting our favorite wagers from all three matchups!

Location: Amerant Bank Arena (Sunrise, FL)

Amerant Bank Arena (Sunrise, FL) Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Spread: FLA -1.5 (-114) | CHI +1.5 (-106)

FLA -1.5 (-114) | CHI +1.5 (-106) Moneyline: FLA -300 | CHI +240 | Total: 5.5

Just a few months after wrapping up their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship, the Florida Panthers host the Chicago Blackhawks in their banner-raising ceremony. Naturally, the defending champs are way out in front in terms of betting price, but there’s still an edge to be had in this inter-conference battle.

For all intents and purposes, this is virtually the same Panthers’ roster from last year. As such, we can make several inferences from last season’s analytics profile. Specifically, Florida was one of the premier offensive teams in the league. Their 180.52 expected goals-for total was the fifth-best in the NHL. Still, the Panthers came up well short of that mark, falling almost 30 goals below that expected total.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks’ young nucleus made significant strides in unlocking their offensive potential. Chicago finished the year with an above-average 9.2% shooting percentage at five-on-five and an 11.2% shooting percentage across all strengths, finishing inside the top ten.

Goals will come naturally for both teams in this one. Chicago doesn’t play any semblance of defensive hockey, but they do possess elite finishing touches. With that, we predict this one will sail over the modest total.

Best Bet: Over 5.5 -115

Location: Madison Square Garden (New York, NY)

Madison Square Garden (New York, NY) Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Spread: NYR -1.5 (+112) | PIT +1.5 (-138)

NYR -1.5 (+112) | PIT +1.5 (-138) Moneyline: NYR -220 | PIT +180 | Total: 5.5

The Pittsburgh Penguins are hanging onto the final threads of their dynasty cloth. But with each passing season, their chances of rekindling their former glory grow dimmer and dimmer. The Pens begin their quest to return to playoff hockey with an opening-night Metropolitan Division clash against the New York Rangers.

Over the past few seasons, the Penguins have fallen short of their expected benchmarks, and last season was no exception. In 2024-25, Pittsburgh produced an actual goals-for rating of 44.6%, falling more than five points below its actual percentage of 50.0%. All things being equal, the Pens are due for some puck luck as those metrics balance out this season.

Conversely, the Rangers overachieved relative to their expected production, implying they could be regression candidates to open the season. New York compiled a 51.1% actual goals-for rating, exceeding their expected value of 47.9%.

Analytically, these teams are positioned on opposite ends of the spectrum. Pittsburgh is due a massive swing toward the positive, while the Rangers will be hard-pressed to replicate their overachieving ways two years in a row. We’re taking a stand on the Penguins, but we wouldn’t be surprised if overtime is required.

Best Bet: Penguins +180, 60-Minute Tie +370

Location: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA)

Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Spread: LAK -1.5 (+194) | COL +1.5 (-245)

LAK -1.5 (+194) | COL +1.5 (-245) Moneyline: LAK -122 | COL +102 | Total: 5.5

There might not be an easier team to hate than the Colorado Avalanche. Thankfully, they could be handed a delicious slice of humble pie by the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

The Kings wield a significant analytics advantage over the Avs in the season opener. LA finished last season with the fourth-ranked expected goals-for rating, using a stout defensive system to neutralize their opponents’ attack. At the end of the regular season, the Kings allowed the second-fewest scoring and high-danger chances.

Moreover, Los Angeles was one of the best teams on home ice in 2024-25. The Pacific Division contenders put together a 31-6-4 record at Crypto.com Arena, netting the best point percentage in the NHL.

The Avalanche have a fiery offense, but it won’t be enough to break through the Kings’ impenetrable defensive system. That leads us to two plays in the Western Conference affair. First, we’re backing the Kings as short moneyline favorites. Second, we’re making a play on the under, currently priced at an attractive +110.

Best Bet: Kings -122, Under 5.5 +110

NHL Opening Night: Best Bets, Picks, and Predictions

CHI-FLA Over 5.5 -115

Penguins +180

PIT-NYR 60-Minute Tie +370

Kings -122

COL-LAK Under 5.5 +110

It may be opening night, but that won’t stop us from making five plays on a short card. We’re backing the over between the Panthers and Blackhawks, the Penguins on the moneyline, with a sprinkle on that game going to overtime, the Kings straight up, and the under between LA and Colorado.

