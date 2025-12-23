NHL Power Rankings: The Top 15 Players Right Now (Dec. 23)

5. Connor Bedard
Team: Chicago Blackhawks | Position: Center | Age: 20
2025-26 Stats: 31 GP | 19 G | 25 A | 44 P | +8
At just 20 years old, Bedard has firmly transitioned from "rising star" to "established superstar." The British Columbia native leads the Blackhawks' attack with 19 goals, using his deceptive "push-pull" shot mechanics to beat goaltenders from angles that seemingly shouldn't exist.
Note: Bedard is currently sidelined with an upper-body injury and is not expected to return until the calendar flips to 2026.