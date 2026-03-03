NHL Trade Deadline: 20 Stars Likely On The Move To Track Now

TRADED: 1. Artemi Panarin (LW, New York Rangers)
UPDATE: Artemi Panarin was traded to the Los Angeles Kings for Liam Greentree and two conditional draft picks.
2025-26 Stats: 52 GP | 19 G | 38 A | 57 P
This is more a matter of when, not if. With the Rangers pivoting to a retool and GM Chris Drury having no plans to re-sign the pending unrestricted free agent, Artemi Panarin has become "pure catnip" for contenders. The situation has reached a breaking point, with New York holding Panarin out of the lineup for asset protection purposes until a deal is finalized. Despite the Rangers' struggles, Panarin has produced at better than a point-per-game pace. He's the rare rental who would instantly transform a buyer’s top line into a championship-caliber unit.