Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
VIDAA Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Local Now Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Rad TV Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NHL · 3 hours ago

Golden Knights add KHL goaltender to list of options in net

Derek Hegna

Host · Writer

Goaltending has been a question mark for the Vegas Golden Knights this season, and another name is now added to the carousel.

On Monday, the Golden Knights reported that they have signed goaltender Pavel Moysevich to a three-year, entry-level contract.

A native of Minsk, Belarus, Moysevich was selected by the Golden Knights in the third round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft (83rd overall), which was held in Vegas.

The 21-year-old goaltender has been a standout in the Russian leagues over the past three seasons, playing in the system of SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). This season, Moysevich has played 10 games in the VHL, posting a 5-3-0 record with a 2.41 goals against average, .917 save percentage and one shutout.

Moysevich put himself on the map for the Golden Knights after his draft year, when he played 13 KHL games for St. Petersburg and put up a 1.25 GAA and .942 save percentage. The save percentage serves as the current record for a goaltender under the age of 20 in the KHL, a league infamous for not relying on younger talent.

The news of Moysevich’s signing comes shortly after news broke this past weekend that he had terminated his contract in Russia, indicating a move to North America was coming.

It adds to the goaltender calculus in Vegas, where Adin Hill, Akira Schmid and Carter Hart have all struggled at various points.

Moysevich adds another young option for the Golden Knights in the crease, where he and Henderson Silver Knights standout Carl Lindbom will now battle to see who becomes goaltender of the future in Vegas.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$6.8M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$155.7M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$10.4M
Live

2026 World Series Winner

Who will win the 2026 MLB World Series?

$4.4M

EDITOR'S PICKS

SportsMillions: Pick'em, Blitz'em and Social Casino
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Mar 24 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SAC

SAC

+17.5

+1150

O 232.5

CHA

CHA

-17.5

-1329

U 232.5

Mar 24 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NOP

NOP

+7.5

+317

O 230.5

NYK

NYK

-7.5

-335

U 230.5

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 1 month ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 1 month ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 1 month ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 5 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 5 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

Are the Lakers True Contenders in the Western Conference?
NBA · 2 days ago
Are the Lakers True Contenders in the Western Conference?
NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
NBA · 2 weeks ago
NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
NBA · 2 weeks ago
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?
NBA · 2 weeks ago
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?
Boston Leads Odds in the East: Analysis and Expectations
NBA · 2 weeks ago
Boston Leads Odds in the East: Analysis and Expectations