Golden Knights add KHL goaltender to list of options in net

Goaltending has been a question mark for the Vegas Golden Knights this season, and another name is now added to the carousel.

On Monday, the Golden Knights reported that they have signed goaltender Pavel Moysevich to a three-year, entry-level contract.

A native of Minsk, Belarus, Moysevich was selected by the Golden Knights in the third round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft (83rd overall), which was held in Vegas.

The 21-year-old goaltender has been a standout in the Russian leagues over the past three seasons, playing in the system of SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). This season, Moysevich has played 10 games in the VHL, posting a 5-3-0 record with a 2.41 goals against average, .917 save percentage and one shutout.

Moysevich put himself on the map for the Golden Knights after his draft year, when he played 13 KHL games for St. Petersburg and put up a 1.25 GAA and .942 save percentage. The save percentage serves as the current record for a goaltender under the age of 20 in the KHL, a league infamous for not relying on younger talent.

The news of Moysevich’s signing comes shortly after news broke this past weekend that he had terminated his contract in Russia, indicating a move to North America was coming.

It adds to the goaltender calculus in Vegas, where Adin Hill, Akira Schmid and Carter Hart have all struggled at various points.

Moysevich adds another young option for the Golden Knights in the crease, where he and Henderson Silver Knights standout Carl Lindbom will now battle to see who becomes goaltender of the future in Vegas.