Skid continues for Kings in OT loss to Mammoth

In a back-and-forth affair, the Los Angeles Kings (28-25-17) ultimately faltered 4-3 in overtime at the hands of the Utah Mammoth (37-28-6) on Sunday evening at the Delta Center. The loss marks their third straight amidst a competitive push to secure a wild card spot in the Western Conference.

L.A. suffered its first defeat in franchise history to Utah after starting 4-0-0 against the club. Darcy Kuemper found himself defending the net in each of those games, posting a .915 save percentage and a 2.25 goals-against average.

On Sunday, however, he allowed four goals on 34 shots as the Mammoth picked up a third victory across their last four games. Lawson Crouse scored twice in the opening period for Utah, while Nick Schmaltz scored in the second period and later delivered the game-winner in overtime.

Schmaltz wins it in overtime!!! 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/H27BzcYY0P — Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) March 23, 2026

The Kings responded to each Mammoth score in regulation with one of their own, as Alex Laferriere and Quinton Byfield helped keep the game even in the opening frame. Laferriere tallied his 18th goal of the season after Byfield found him on the right side to convert a two-on-one opportunity.

LAFFY TIES IT pic.twitter.com/qPOaD0NHEa — LA Kings (@LAKings) March 23, 2026

Byfield scored unassisted just over two minutes later to re-even the game at two, collecting the rebound on an initial shot from Brandt Clarke and putting it home past Utah goaltender Karel Vejmelka.

ANOTHER QUICK ANSWER FROM THE LA KINGS pic.twitter.com/qjRvcxbvGw — LA Kings (@LAKings) March 23, 2026

Artemi Panarin had the third and final goal for the Kings on the evening with less than three and a half minutes remaining in the contest. He somehow snuck the puck through the defense of Vejmelka on a difficult shot from the right corner of the ice to send the game into overtime.

BREADMAN MAGIC AND WE'RE TIED pic.twitter.com/o1H8oiqQKJ — LA Kings (@LAKings) March 23, 2026

It was the 25th score of the season for Panarin, who extended his point streak to six games. He has also scored in three consecutive games, and his six career goals against Utah are the most by any player in NHL history.

Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, the Kings will return to action on Tuesday against the Calgary Flames, playing their second of a three-game road trip. Calgary sits in second-last in the Pacific Division (29-34-7), but has split the season series 1-1-0 with L.A. so far.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. PT.