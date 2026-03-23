Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
VIDAA Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Local Now Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Rad TV Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NHL · 3 hours ago

Skid continues for Kings in OT loss to Mammoth

Holdenn Graff

Host · Writer

In a back-and-forth affair, the Los Angeles Kings (28-25-17) ultimately faltered 4-3 in overtime at the hands of the Utah Mammoth (37-28-6) on Sunday evening at the Delta Center. The loss marks their third straight amidst a competitive push to secure a wild card spot in the Western Conference.

L.A. suffered its first defeat in franchise history to Utah after starting 4-0-0 against the club. Darcy Kuemper found himself defending the net in each of those games, posting a .915 save percentage and a 2.25 goals-against average.

On Sunday, however, he allowed four goals on 34 shots as the Mammoth picked up a third victory across their last four games. Lawson Crouse scored twice in the opening period for Utah, while Nick Schmaltz scored in the second period and later delivered the game-winner in overtime.

The Kings responded to each Mammoth score in regulation with one of their own, as Alex Laferriere and Quinton Byfield helped keep the game even in the opening frame. Laferriere tallied his 18th goal of the season after Byfield found him on the right side to convert a two-on-one opportunity.

Byfield scored unassisted just over two minutes later to re-even the game at two, collecting the rebound on an initial shot from Brandt Clarke and putting it home past Utah goaltender Karel Vejmelka. 

Artemi Panarin had the third and final goal for the Kings on the evening with less than three and a half minutes remaining in the contest. He somehow snuck the puck through the defense of Vejmelka on a difficult shot from the right corner of the ice to send the game into overtime.

It was the 25th score of the season for Panarin, who extended his point streak to six games. He has also scored in three consecutive games, and his six career goals against Utah are the most by any player in NHL history.

Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, the Kings will return to action on Tuesday against the Calgary Flames, playing their second of a three-game road trip. Calgary sits in second-last in the Pacific Division (29-34-7), but has split the season series 1-1-0 with L.A. so far. 

Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. PT.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$6.8M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$151M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$10.4M
Live

2026 World Series Winner

Who will win the 2026 MLB World Series?

$4.3M

EDITOR'S PICKS

SportsMillions: Pick'em, Blitz'em and Social Casino
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Mar 23 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
OKC

OKC

-15.5

-1150

O 225.5

PHI

PHI

+15.5

+1011

U 225.5

Mar 23 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAL

LAL

-2.5

-117

O 224.5

DET

DET

+2.5

+108

U 224.5

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 1 month ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 1 month ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 1 month ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 5 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 5 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

Are the Lakers True Contenders in the Western Conference?
NBA · 23 hours ago
Are the Lakers True Contenders in the Western Conference?
NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
NBA · 1 week ago
NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
NBA · 1 week ago
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?
NBA · 2 weeks ago
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?
Boston Leads Odds in the East: Analysis and Expectations
NBA · 2 weeks ago
Boston Leads Odds in the East: Analysis and Expectations