Golden Knights have Pacific title in their sights against Canucks

There truly is nothing like a good late-season hot streak to reset the vibes of a locker room.

On Tuesday, the Vegas Golden Knights have a prime opportunity to reclaim the top spot in the Pacific Division when they close out the season series against the Vancouver Canucks.

Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC, Canada

Date: Tuesday, April 7

Time: 7:00 pm PST

How To Watch: ESPN+, SCRIPPS

Radio: 1340 AM, 94.7 FM

Over the last week, the outlook for the Golden Knights has looked much rosier after three straight wins. With the Anaheim Ducks losing five straight and the Edmonton Oilers’ perennial goaltending issues rearing their ugly heads again, the Golden Knights have found themselves right back in the thick of the Pacific Division title race. So long as they continue to handle their business like they have, a top seed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs is still in play.

Here is how Vegas can avoid the trap game and sweep the three-game series against Vancouver.

Establish dominance

The Golden Knights have already won the first two matchups of the season series, securing victories at T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 4 and Mar. 30, the latter of which was John Tortorella’s first behind the Vegas bench.

However, beating the Canucks has turned into something of a rite of passage for the Golden Knights as of late. Over the last 10 matchups between the division rivals, the Golden Knights have won eight and are currently riding a five-game winning streak. With the Canucks just waiting for a challenging season to be done, the Golden Knights can pull away early to make a sixth more manageable.

Shut the power off

It has been a disappointing season for Vancouver, but an element of their game that has stuck in recent matchups has been their power play.

The Canucks have produced goals on the man advantage in five straight games, as well as seven of their last eight. However, that is also balanced out by a league-worst penalty kill, which Vegas’ seventh-ranked power play (24.4% success rate) can take advantage of. Special teams can serve as a grand equalizer that can flip games, and the Golden Knights will make it much easier on themselves if they keep that battle in their favor.

Scoring is contagious

With 15 goals in their last three games, the scoring woes for the Golden Knights have appeared to resolve themselves.

Mitch Marner and Rasmus Andersson have been key contributors throughout the stretch, and several top players for Vegas have also appeared to find their games. Against a Vancouver team that is susceptible to high-scoring affairs, this is a golden opportunity for players like Tomas Hertl, who will be looking to crack the scoresheet for the first time since Mar. 4 against the Detroit Red Wings. Between players keeping momentum steady and others breaking cold spells, the Golden Knights will be aiming for another banner day offensively.