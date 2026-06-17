Golden Knights promote Ryan Craig from Henderson to Vegas

The most loyal soldier within the Vegas Golden Knights organization is receiving a due promotion to the big time.

On Wednesday, mere moments before general manager Kelly McCrimmon was available for comment, the Golden Knights announced that they have promoted Henderson Silver Knights head coach Ryan Craig to become the fifth head coach in franchise history.

“We really wanted to give this opportunity to Ryan Craig, who’s been in our organization for nine years,” said McCrimmon during his opening statement on Wednesday.

Craig has served within the Golden Knights organization since their inaugural season, helping Vegas make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in five of his six seasons as an assistant coach from 2017-23. He would lift the Stanley Cup in 2023 after the Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers in five games.

During the past three seasons, Craig would gain head coaching experience with the American Hockey League’s Silver Knights. In all three seasons, Craig would increase his team’s victories, with last season’s 39 wins and 90 points being Henderson franchise records. Craig would also rub elbows with some of the top prospects in the organization, including Kaedan Korczak, Trevor Connelly and Braedan Bowman.

Prior to his coaching days, Craig would begin his career with five seasons with the Brandon Wheat Kings, where McCrimmon served as owner and general manager. He would parlay that into a long professional career, including eight seasons in the NHL with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets. Craig would also serve as a captain in the AHL and play 711 games, including winning the Calder Cup in 2016 with the Lake Erie Monsters.

Craig and McCrimmon will hold a press conference tomorrow morning at City National Arena to officially introduce the former as head coach.