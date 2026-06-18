Ranking the Top 10 Available NHL Free Agents in the 2026 Offseason

You Tell Us! Who is the Most Valuable Free Agent in the 2026 Class?

Join the NHL Free Agent Rankings Debate

The summer market ledger has officially dropped, forcing general managers to make high-stakes valuation calculations under a rigid salary cap. With our top 10 master board exposing the true functional equity of this class, the open-market bidding war is officially on.

Who are you aggressively opening up the organizational checkbook for when the negotiating window opens this summer?

The Bedard Offer-Sheet Paradox: Will a desperate front office actually execute a historic, predatory offer sheet for Connor Bedard to test Chicago's resolve, or is his generational scoring gravity a total lock to remain insulated by the matching infrastructure?

The Raddysh Evaluation Leap: Is Darren Raddysh’s jaw-dropping 70-point offensive explosion from the blue line a sustainable new baseline worthy of premium long-term capital allocation, or are teams walking into a high-variance regression trap?

The Bobrovsky Playoff Premium: Can a genuine title contender overlook Sergei Bobrovsky’s regular-season efficiency dip to invest heavily in his legendary, series-stealing postseason pedigree, or does his age signal a definitive medical mileage tax?

The Great Eight’s Last Push: If Alex Ovechkin hits the open market at 40 years old, would you allocate high-end, short-term capital strictly to inherit his elite power-play gravity, or has his overall transition value fallen off a definitive cliff?

Sound off in the comments section below: Which franchise is primed to deliver the ultimate free agency masterclass this summer, and who is a certified lock to ruin their cap sheet?