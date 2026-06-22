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NHL · 10 minutes ago

Golden Knights unveil preseason schedule ahead of 2026-27 season

Derek Hegna

Host · Writer

Although the next three months are sure to bring plenty of changes to the Vegas Golden Knights, fans now know the first opportunity they will get to see these changes on the ice firsthand.

On Monday, the Golden Knights revealed the dates of their four preseason games before the start of the 2026-27 season.

This will be the first year that the NHL only provides four games on the preseason schedule as opposed to seven, compensating with an expanded regular season schedule of 84 games starting this season.

The first preseason game for the Golden Knights will take place against the Los Angeles Kings on Sept. 19 in Ontario, Calif. They will then stay on the road to take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Sept. 22.

The Golden Knights will finish the preseason slate with two straight games at T-Mobile Arena, first against the Utah Mammoth on Sept. 24 before closing out against the Sharks on Sept. 26.

Broadcast information, as well as dates and rosters for rookie and training camps, will be revealed on a later date.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jun 22 7:07 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
HOU

HOU

+1.5

+110

O 7

TOR

TOR

-1.5

-130

U 7

Jun 22 7:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIL

MIL

-1.5

-152

O 9.5

CIN

CIN

+1.5

+128

U 9.5

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