Kings beat Blues in OT, take Wild Card spot lead

LOS ANGELES — When battling for postseason survival, getting wins is the only thing that matters, no matter how ugly they may be. The Kings 2-1 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues Wednesday night could be no better example of that. It certainly was no beaut.

Trevor Moore sped into the St. Louis zone to score the game-winning goal in OT, to give his team two big points in the standings. With the win, the Kings are now in sole possession of the final Western Conference wildcard spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (at least for one day).

“A must-win game,” Moore said. “It’s fun playing in these games. It’s fun having it be important every single night, so we’ve just got to keep our foot on the gas.”

Anton Forsberg kept them in the game in net, stopping 23 of 24 shots faced.

“It’s so tight right now, so at the end of the day, we gotta focus on winning games,” said Forsberg. “No matter what the standings are, that’s what we’ve got to do. Period.”

For all intents and purposes, the playoffs have already started for the Kings. Before the puck drop Thursday night coach D.J. Smith used his pulpit to preach the need for his team to play fast and aggressively, looking to make plays. He warned of them playing on the heels and being stuck in the defensive zone.

The Kings didn’t heed that advice in a sluggish & lethargic first period. They were outshot 10 to 6, while being called for two penalties, compared to just one power play, in which they didn’t convert.

“There has to be a level of urgency at this time of the year,” coach Smith said in response to the Kings’ lackluster start to the game.

“I didn’t think the first period was indicative of what I think of our hockey team.”

For the first 28 minutes, the Crypto.Com Arena faithful really had nothing to cheer about. It felt like a random game in January, rather than a crucial battle for playoff positioning.

That was until they thought Jared Wright broke through with the game’s first goal, but it would be called back because of goalie interference. The Kings would finally strike late in period number two on their second power play chance. Adrian Kempe beating Jordan Binnington, for his 28th goal of the season.

There would be no more scoring until the final four minutes of the game, when Robert Thomas beat Forsberg, to tie it up at one a piece.

Luckily, Moore’s 11th goal of the season lifted them to a big-time victory in extra time.”

There is no rest for the weary. In just 23 hours after an important win, the Kings have another monster game at home against Nashville, who are now just one point behind Los Angeles for the final playoff spot in the West.

“We’ve got to turn the page,” Moore said.