Knights confident they'll bounce back in Game 3

RALEIGH, N.C. — Despite the third-period collapse in Game 2 that resulted in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Vegas Golden Knights are still in good position to win the Stanley Cup.



And while there will be a required second trip to the Lenovo Center within the process, the fact that gaining a split in the opening two games of the best-of-7 series means the Knights can win their second Cup by holding serve at T-Mobile Arena, beginning Saturday with Game 3 in what has now become a best-of-5 series.

“I think we’re all excited to be getting back home and playing in front of our fans,” said forward Keegan Kolesar. “We’ve had a lot of success there.”

It has been a series of many momentum swings. The Knights won Game 1 despite being down 2-0 early. The Hurricanes rallied in the third period of Game 2 after they were behind 2-0, eventually prevailing in OT on Seth Jarvis’ power play goal.

“The sport of hockey is built that way, that’s why we all love it,” said center William Karlsson. “It can be frustrating at times. We’ve had some minor mistakes that wound up in the back of our net. But we just have to limit those mistakes and take advantage of our opportunities when we get them.”

The Knights have battled injuries virtually the entire season and a good portion of the postseason. They were finally healthy heading into Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Now they’re dealing with the potential absence of Brayden McNabb, perhaps their top defensive defenseman after McNabb took a puck to the face in the first period Thursday and did not return.

Coach John Tortorella said Friday that he had no update on McNabb’s condition nor his availability for Game 3 Saturday. Tortorella said McNabb was with the team and would travel with it back to Las Vegas Friday. If McNabb can’t go, Kaedan Korczak will likely draw back in. Korczak last played in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against Colorado on May 26.

The Knights are no strangers to adversity during the postseason. They dropped Game 2 to Utah in the opening round. Anaheim beat them in Game 2 in the second round. So they’re not surprised that the Hurricanes are giving them a battle.

“They’re a good team,” center Colton Sissons said of Carolina. “It’s been a lot of fun so far, two good teams going at it.”

And while the players were understandably disappointed to let the opportunity to go up 2-0 in the Final get away from them after holding a two-goal lead midway through the third period, They are still a confident bunch as the series shifts to Las Vegas.

“We’re used to doing this all season long so I’m glad we’re going to get right back at it,” Sissons said of not having to sit around an extra day or two to brood over the loss.

Of course, the Hurricanes feel like they’re in this series. Thursday’s uplifting win gave Carolina renewed confidence and hope. The Canes have been excellent on the road during this years playoffs, going 6-1.

The Knights will look to keep Brett Howden hot. The left wing has an NHL playoff-best 13 goals and has tied the franchise mark for most goals in a playoff year that Jonathan Marchessault set in 2023.

Karlsson, who centers the line Howden and Mitch Marner skate on, said Howden does everything well which is why he’s dangerous.

“He plays both sides of the ice,” Karlsson said. “He’s a talented scorer. He’s just a good overall player.”

And while the Canes will no doubt try to limit Howden, they’ll still have to deal with Karlsson, Marner, Jack Eichel, Mark Stone and Pavel Dorofeyev. Tortorella has confidence that his team will put Game 2 in its rear-view mirror and move forward come Saturday.

“We know how to play,” Tortorella said. “We know how we want to play. We’ll be ready.”