LA Kings sign forward Aatu Jämsen to one-year contract extension

The Los Angeles Kings made their first move of the offseason, signing forward Aatu Jämsen to one-year, two-way contract extension worth an annual value (AAV) of $850,000 through the 2026-27 season.

We've signed F Aatu Jämsen to a one-year, two-way contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $850,000! https://t.co/aa9v0fgflC@Enterprise | #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/Psg5MpIJuz — LA Kings (@LAKings) June 5, 2026

LA drafted Jämsen in the seventh-round (190th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Jämsen, 23, completed his second season with the Ontario Reign, the Kings' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. In 59 games last season, Jämsen registered 16 goals, 12 assists, four power-play goals along with three game-winning goals. Across 95 career games with Ontario, 6'2", 175-pound forward accumulated 23 goals and 16 assists (39 points) with five power-play goals on 95 shots.

Prior to making the jump to North American hockey, the Finland native played three seasons the Lahti Pelicans of Liiga, Finland's top professional league. In 113 games, Jämsen captured 29 goals and 34 assists (63 points) while adding 10 points in 29 postseason appearances.

The signing marks the first domino to fall in an offseason full of uncertainty for Los Angeles, who are searching for the next head coach of the franchise. D.J. Smith, who took over the duties behind the bench in February after Jim Hiller was fired, remains an option for LA.

Extending Jämsen is just the beginning for Los Angeles as they look to continue improving the depth on the roster after being swept in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Colorado Avalanche.

With improvement over the summer and development in training camp, Jämsen could serve as a potential option for LA if injuries stack up during the regular season.