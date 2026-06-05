Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NHL · 12 minutes ago

LA Kings sign forward Aatu Jämsen to one-year contract extension

Brady Charette

Host · Writer

The Los Angeles Kings made their first move of the offseason, signing forward Aatu Jämsen to one-year, two-way contract extension worth an annual value (AAV) of $850,000 through the 2026-27 season. 

LA drafted Jämsen in the seventh-round (190th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Jämsen, 23, completed his second season with the Ontario Reign, the Kings' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. In 59 games last season, Jämsen registered 16 goals, 12 assists, four power-play goals along with three game-winning goals. Across 95 career games with Ontario, 6'2", 175-pound forward accumulated 23 goals and 16 assists (39 points) with five power-play goals on 95 shots. 

Prior to making the jump to North American hockey, the Finland native played three seasons the Lahti Pelicans of Liiga, Finland's top professional league. In 113 games, Jämsen captured 29 goals and 34 assists (63 points) while adding 10 points in 29 postseason appearances. 

The signing marks the first domino to fall in an offseason full of uncertainty for Los Angeles, who are searching for the next head coach of the franchise. D.J. Smith, who took over the duties behind the bench in February after Jim Hiller was fired, remains an option for LA. 

Extending Jämsen is just the beginning for Los Angeles as they look to continue improving the depth on the roster after being swept in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Colorado Avalanche. 

With improvement over the summer and development in training camp, Jämsen could serve as a potential option for LA if injuries stack up during the regular season.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jun 5 8:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ATH

ATH

-1.5

-108

O 9

HOU

HOU

+1.5

-108

U 9

Jun 5 8:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
KC

KC

-1.5

+100

O 8.5

MIN

MIN

+1.5

-118

U 8.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

SportsMillions: Pick'em, Blitz'em and Social Casino

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 1 month ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 1 month ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 1 month ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 1 month ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 1 month ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Analyzing the Fierce National League Cy Young Race
MLB · 5 hours ago
Analyzing the Fierce National League Cy Young Race
Aaron Judge Injury Shakes Up Latest 2026 AL MVP Race
MLB · 5 hours ago
Aaron Judge Injury Shakes Up Latest 2026 AL MVP Race
Jack McMullen Talks AL MVP Odds Post Aaron Judge Injury
MLB · 5 hours ago
Jack McMullen Talks AL MVP Odds Post Aaron Judge Injury
MLB Futures: Cy Young Predictions and Market Insights for 2026
MLB · 9 hours ago
MLB Futures: Cy Young Predictions and Market Insights for 2026
2026 MLB Mock Draft 1.0
MLB · 22 hours ago
2026 MLB Mock Draft 1.0