Knights run into hot goaltender in 2-0 loss to Sabres

If the Golden Knights truly are intent on getting on a late-season run, Tuesday was going to be critical to that task.





The first-place Buffalo Sabres — yes, that’s weird to say given their recent history — were at T-Mobile Arena and presented the kind of challenge a good team would need to meet if it were serious about being real contenders for a Stanley Cup.

That’s not to say Vegas and Buffalo will meet for the Stanley Cup come June. I’m not quite sure either team has the kind of goaltending required to win 16 postseason games. Especially if the Knights’ Adin Hill continues to misplay pucks behind his net.

He got away with it Saturday against Chicago as Tomas Hertl bailed him out by blocking the shot with his stick. Tuesday, in what was his fifth consecutive appearance, he wasn’t as fortunate as Josh Doan got the puck, banked off the out-of-position goalie and in to give the Sabres a 1-0 lead.

Chasing the game had been a Golden Knights staple for a good portion of this season. Lately, they have been playing with the lead and it resulted in wins over Sidney Crosby-less Pittsburgh and a struggling Blackhawks squad. So coming from behind is nothing new for this group.

But sometimes you run into a hot goaltender. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, the Sabres’ netminder was that someone Tuesday. He was excellent in the Buffalo net, stopping all 27 shots he faced as the Sabres opened their four-game Western swing with a 2-0 win. And they did it without Alex Tuch, the former Golden Knight who was ill Tuesday and unable to dress and play.

“He was the story tonight,” Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said of Luukkonen. “You’re going to lose games. I’m not upset with how we played. The difference in the game was a misplay behind the net.”

The Sabres also had to make do the final half of the third period without forward Zach Benson, who was hammered by Brayden McNabb coming across the slot. McNabb was initially assessed a major for the hit, which saw Benson head to the Buffalo locker room and it appeared to be a late hit. But the play was reviewed and the penalty was rescinded.

With eight minutes remaining and still without a goal, Cassidy put Stone, Eichel and Marner together in the hope of getting one past UPL. But he stood tall in the crease and kept the Knights at bay. He was rewarded with his first shutout of the season.

“I thought we got a lot of pucks to the net, but we didn’t finish,” Cassidy said.

No amount of four-leaf clovers or good-luck charms were bailing out the Knights on St. Patrick’s Day. It was a tough loss for Vegas in more ways than one. The modest win streak ended at two. The loss dropped them into third place in the Pacific Division behind Anaheim and Edmonton. The Ducks and Oilers both have 77 points with the Knights at 76.

The four-game homestand, which was so important given the team’s recent struggles following the Olympic break, concludes Thursday against Utah, which is fighting for a wild card playoff berth in the Western Conference. The Mammoth have 76 points as well as the Knights and are currently in the first wild card spot.