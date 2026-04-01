NHL Best Bets Today: Expert April 1 Picks & Tonight’s Top Value

The NHL Trade Deadline is in the rearview mirror, and only a few weeks separate us from the playoffs! There are still plenty of teams in contention, meaning most of the games from here on out will have some postseason implications. We’re here for all of the drama and nightly action, offering our top betting picks for tonight’s offerings.

Grant White is a Senior NHL Analyst specializing in data-driven betting strategies. With a focus on advanced analytics, Grant blends years of hockey expertise with a rigorous model-based approach to identify high-value edges.

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Where to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs San Jose Sharks

Stadium: SAP Center

Location: San Jose, CA

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Anaheim Ducks vs San Jose Sharks Betting Odds

Spread: ANA +1.5 (-265) | SJS -1.5 (+200)



Total: Over 6.5 (-125) | Under (+105)

(-125) | Under (+105) Moneyline: ANA -110 | SJS -110

Anaheim Ducks vs San Jose Sharks Kalshi Odds

Chance: ANA 50% | SJS 50%

ANA 50% | SJS 50% Spread: ANA -1.5 Yes 31¢ | No 71¢

ANA -1.5 Yes 31¢ | No 71¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 54¢ | No 47¢

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

The San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks are locking horns for a crucial two points on Wednesday night, albeit for two very different purposes. The Ducks are trying to reinforce their position atop the Pacific Division standings, whereas the Sharks are trying to stay in the playoff hunt. The betting market is split in this intra-divisional showdown, but our money will be on the hosts when the puck drops.

Anaheim has been on an exceptional 4-1-2 run, but those outcomes are contraindicated in their underlying metrics. The Ducks have been outplayed in all but two of those contests, accumulating a 46.8% expected goals-for rating. That imbalance is starting to play out on the ice, with the Pacific Division leaders dropping two straight. With five of those seven opponents eclipsing 10 high-danger chances, ongoing correction is anticipated.

After dropping six straight, the Sharks have turned a corner with their latest efforts. Still, that growth was anticipated. The playoff hopefuls had tilted the ice in their direction, outplaying three of their past four opponents. Over that stretch, they have put together a 60.8% high-danger chance rating while averaging 11.3 opportunities per game. As expected, that correlates with an improved 57.8% eGF rating, supporting ongoing success in the short term.

San Jose has saved its best hockey for last, a trend that should persist in tonight’s clash versus the Ducks. The temptation is to back the division leaders, but the plus-EV play is backing the Sharks.

Best Bet: Sharks -110

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Where to Watch St. Louis Blues vs Los Angeles Kings

Stadium: Crypto.com Arena

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 9 :00 p.m. ET

St. Louis Blues vs Los Angeles Kings Betting Odds

Spread: STL +1.5 (-225) | LAK -1.5 (+175)

Total: Over 5.5 (-115) | Under (-105)

(-115) | Under (-105) Moneyline: STL +120 | LAK -140

St. Louis Blues vs Los Angeles Kings Kalshi Odds

Chance: STL 54% | LAK 56%

STL 54% | LAK 56% Spread: LAK -1.5 Yes 35¢ | No 66¢

LAK -1.5 Yes 35¢ | No 66¢ Total: Over 5.5 Yes 51¢ | No 50¢

The Los Angeles Kings and St. Louis Blues are both outside the Western Conference playoff picture, looking in. LA is one point back of the final wild card spot with one game in hand. The Blues are four points further back, also with one more game to play. The victor of this pivotal clash vaults itself into a prime playoff position, with the loser needing to make up more ground with fewer games to play. As it stands, the betting market is underestimating the Kings’ chances of leaving with the win.

Few teams have achieved the same level of analytics success as the Kings in recent weeks. Since March 14, LA has outplayed its opponents in seven of eight. The foundation of their renewed success has been elite offensive play, producing 10 or more quality chances in three of their past four and in five of their past eight. Across the sample, the Kings are skating with 56.1% scoring and 55.8% high-danger chance ratings, illustrating their unrelenting attack in the offensive zone.

That’s not a tempo the Blues can keep up with or contain. While St. Louis has been playing better hockey of late, they don’t possess the same offensive firepower as their Wednesday night hosts. They’ve been held to nine or fewer high-danger opportunities in five of six, averaging a below-average 8.0 over that stretch. Moreover, they have been outchanced in two of their last three, despite all of those games coming against non-playoff teams.

The Blues’ improved analytics profile is invalidated when adjusted for opponent. They are 5-2-1 over their last eight, but only one of those contests has come against a playoff team. St. Louis will be at a sincere disadvantage when it tries to contain the Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles should cruise to a convincing victory in this one.

Best Bet: Kings -140

NHL Daily Betting Guide: Best Bets for April 1, 2026

Sharks -110

Kings -140

We’re heading into tonight’s NHL slate with two key plays. We’re getting a piece of the Sharks and Kings at home, expecting both Pacific Division teams to bolster their respective playoff chances with wins.

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