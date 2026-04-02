NHL Best Bets Today: Expert April 2 Picks & Tonight’s Top Value

The NHL Trade Deadline is in the rearview mirror, and only a few weeks separate us from the playoffs! There are still plenty of teams in contention, meaning most of the games from here on out will have some postseason implications. We’re here for all of the drama and nightly action, offering our top betting picks for tonight’s offerings.

Grant White is a Senior NHL Analyst specializing in data-driven betting strategies. With a focus on advanced analytics, Grant blends years of hockey expertise with a rigorous model-based approach to identify high-value edges.

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Where to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Stadium: Benchmark International Arena

Location: Tampa, FL

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Tampa Bay Lightning Betting Odds

Spread: PIT +1.5 (-165) | TBL -1.5 (+140)



Total: Over 6.5 (-120) | Under (+100)

(-120) | Under (+100) Moneyline: PIT +150 | TBL -172

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Tampa Bay Lightning Kalshi Odds

Chance: PIT 40% | TBL 60%

PIT 40% | TBL 60% Spread: TBL -1.5 Yes 40¢ | No 61¢

TBL -1.5 Yes 40¢ | No 61¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 53¢ | No 49¢

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have marched up the standings, winning two straight and six of their last ten. Still, they take on a formidable opponent in the Tampa Bay Lightning, and could be outmatched at Benchmark International Arena.

Tampa Bay remains one of the most dominant teams in the league. Sitting two points back of the Sabres for top spot in the Atlantic Division, with a game in hand, the Bolts need a win to take over the division lead. That seems like a formality considering their elite play of late. The Lightning have outplayed eight of their last nine opponents, accumulating a 60.4% expected goals-for rating over that stretch. Their success is built on defensive stability, limiting all but one of those foes to seven or fewer high-danger chances.

The Pens deserve a ton of credit for their latest efforts, but a few factors are working against them. First, defensive zone coverage remains a concern. Pittsburgh has given up ten or more quality chances in six of nine, miscues they can’t afford against the Lightning. Second, their offense is on an unsustainable path forward, overachieving relative to expected benchmarks in three straight. Over that modest stretch, the Penguins have potted 14 goals at five-on-five, well above their 8.2 total. Finally, this is a scheduling nightmare, with the Metropolitan Division representatives playing their third road game in four nights.

The price has come down on the Penguins, but this won’t be their night. The Bolts should have no problem maintaining their usual defensive structure against a tired Pittsburgh squad. The price is never this low on the Lightning at home. They are worth the investment.

Best Bet: Lightning -175

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Where to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs Ottawa Senators

Stadium: Canadian Tire Centre

Location: Ottawa, ON

Where to Watch: ESPN+, Sportsnet+

Time: 7 :00 p.m. ET

Buffalo Sabres vs Ottawa Senators Betting Odds

Spread: BUF +1.5 (-265) | OTT -1.5 (+190)

Total: Over 6.5 (-105) | Under (-115)

(-105) | Under (-115) Moneyline: BUF +100 | OTT -120

Buffalo Sabres vs Ottawa Senators Kalshi Odds

Chance: BUF 48% | OTT 52%

BUF 48% | OTT 52% Spread: OTT -1.5 Yes 32¢ | No 70¢

OTT -1.5 Yes 32¢ | No 70¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 47¢ | No 54¢

Two Atlantic Division rivals take to the ice with very different incentives. The Buffalo Sabres are trying to fend off the aforementioned Lightning for top spot in the division, whereas the Senators are clamoring to stay in the Eastern Conference playoff conversation. Both teams should be operating at peak efficiency, resulting in one of the best games on the Thursday night slate.

Ottawa’s recent performances are a little worrisome. Over their past three games, the Sens have been outplayed on two occasions, generating a 41.5% expected goals-for rating. Their offense remains strong, but they are getting absolutely dog-walked in their own end. The Sens have been burned for 33 high-danger and 77 scoring chances across that sample, getting out-gunned in both categories in all three contests.

You can’t afford any defensive lapses against the high-octane Sabres. The Atlantic Division leaders have eclipsed double-digit high-danger chances in six of nine, precipitating an increase in output. Across that sample, the Sabres have recorded 29 goals, with 19 of those coming at five-on-five.

Riding a three-game losing streak, the Senators’ ship is taking on water at the wrong time of year. Conversely, the Sabres continue to live up to the hype, leveling up their offense at the right time of year. We’re using this spot to back Buffalo at an underdog price.

Best Bet: Sabres +100

Where to Watch Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers

Stadium: Amerant Bank Arena

Location: Sunrise, FL

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Time: 7 :00 p.m. ET

Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers Betting Odds

Spread: BOS -1.5 (+145) | FLA +1.5 (-175)

Total: Over 6.5 (-105) | Under (-115)

(-105) | Under (-115) Moneyline: BOS -165 | FLA +140

Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers Kalshi Odds

Chance: BOS 60% | FLA 40%

BOS 60% | FLA 40% Spread: BOS -1.5 Yes 38¢ | No 63¢

BOS -1.5 Yes 38¢ | No 63¢ Total: Over 6.5 Yes 49¢ | No 52¢

We’re staying out East for our third preview, highlighting a plus-money wager that bettors will want to get a piece of. The Boston Bruins have solidified their grip on a postseason berth, but their chance of defeating the Florida Panthers isn’t as pronounced as the betting market implies.

Boston has been on an incredible 7-1-2 run. However, that dominance isn’t captured in their underlying metrics. The B’s have compiled a sub-optimal 45.7% expected goals-for rating over that stretch, the eighth-worst mark in the NHL. As inferred, they have been outplayed in six of ten, significantly overachieving relative to expectations. Boston’s 62.8% actual goals-for rating is nearly 20 points higher than expected, resulting in an inflated 1.052 PDO. In short, the Bruins are headed toward regression.

The Panthers may have given up on their postseason aspirations, but they haven’t mailed it in on the season. The two-time defending champs have reserved their best efforts for the end of the season, putting up a 62.8% expected goals-for rating over their last two outings. Further, they have outplayed their opponents in six of nine games, but have only three wins to show for their effort.

Some of the shine has worn off the Panthers recently, but they remain a dominant team on the ice. We expect them to give the Bruins more than they can handle at Amerant Bank Arena. There is a definite edge in backing Florida to win at home, but we’re betting this one gets sorted out in overtime or a shootout.

Best Bet: 60-Minute Tie +310

NHL Daily Betting Guide: Best Bets for April 2, 2026

Lightning -175

Sabres +100

BOS-FLA 60-Minute Tie +310

It’s a busy night in the NHL, and we’ve got the wagers to go with it. We’re backing the Lightning and Sabres on the moneyline, betting the Bruins and Panthers to go to overtime.

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