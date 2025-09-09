Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 70 NHL Free Agents

70) Alex Lyon

Team: Detroit Red Wings

Age: 32 | Position: Goaltender

2024-25 Stats: 30 GP | 14 W | 9 L | 1 SO | 2.81 GAA | 89.6 SV%

Career Stats: 113 GP | 51 W | 38 L | 4 SO | 2.98 GAA | 90.2 SV%

A career third-string netminder, Alex Lyon has emerged as a solid backup, if not a 1B option, over the past couple of seasons. With the Detroit Red Wings, Lyong appeared in 77 games across two seasons, posting a 35-27-6 record with three shutouts. He should be a prominent feature in the blue paint for the Buffalo Sabres.

Landing Spot: Lyon signed with the Sabres (two years, $3 million)