Ranking the Top 30 NHL Free Agents This Offseason

21. Trevor Zegras
Trevor Zegras's NHL arc has been something else. The former ninth-overall selection has gone from EA Sports cover athlete to Ducks' castoff. Nevertheless, he started the redemption portion of his career in Philadelphia.
Across two seasons from 2023 to 2025, Zegras accumulated 18 goals while appearing in just 88 games. Injuries were a factor, but it was clear that the skilled forward wasn't living up to his potential. Anaheim traded Zegras to the Flyers last offseason, precipitating the best statistical campaign (26 goals, 41 assists) of his career.
Still a restricted free agent, Zegras could be the target of an offer sheet this offseason. If not, the Flyers could sell high on their young phenom and continue their perpetual rebuild.