Ranking the Top 30 NHL Free Agents This Offseason

30. Alex Ovechkin

It feels uncomfortable putting the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer this far down the list. Sadly, that's where Alex Ovechkin belongs at this stage of his career.

Soon to be 41-years-old, Ovi hasn't lost his scoring touch. The Russian tallied 32 goals last season, marking the fifth straight season and the 20th time in his career that he's reached that plateau. Until he calls it quits, we expect him to keep reaching that lofty standard.

Ovechkin isn't signing anywhere other than Washington. We don't think he leaves the NHL without a victory lap, but we also wouldn't be surprised if he signs a multi-year deal.