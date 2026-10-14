LA Galaxy Shutout Portland 2-0 at Home

Los Angeles, Calif. — The LA Galaxy earned a much-needed 2-0 home win over the Portland Timbers on Wednesday, October 14th, keeping their postseason aspirations alive and making LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney’s midweek “calculated risk” pay off.

chopped em down pic.twitter.com/SyoeNx9kO6 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) October 15, 2026

Vanney fielded a depth-heavy side Sunday night away with a look ahead to this match against Portland and paid for it with a heavy 6-2 loss to record-breaking St. Louis City. The conviction in the Galaxy response should give Vanney heart that his gamble paid off.

“I feel like I'm proud of the guys for bouncing back because you never want to go to a place and kind of get embarrassed a little bit because that's not good for the energy and emotion of a group,” Vanney said of the heavy defeat. “And so I'm really proud of them for bouncing back and the guys that, you know, the guys that we rested made a difference, and so that's important as well.”

A first-half Marco Reus tap-in and a second-half Justin Haak header from a Reus set piece won the day and all three points for LA, who were playing their second game in four days. For Haak in particular, it was a welcome bounce-back after a poor showing over the weekend.

LA Galaxy Winger Robert Taylor set up the first goal in the Galaxy’s 2-0 home win over the Portland Timbers on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at Dignity Health Sports Park. Photo Credit: Bailey Holiver – The Sporting Tribune LA Galaxy Winger Robert Taylor set up the first goal in the Galaxy's 2-0 home win over the Portland Timbers on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at Dignity Health Sports Park.

In that loss Sunday night, Haak and the entire backline were poor. Not so against the Timbers, whom the Galaxy controlled from start to finish, save for a few moments of danger from Portland Attacker Kristoffer Velde.

The composed victory puts the Galaxy back in control of their own playoff destiny and sends LA into a crucial match against San Diego on a high, riding the strength of six unbeaten games at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The focus is clear,” Man-of-the-Match Marco Reus stated after the win.

“Everybody can see the table. We, as a team, we're really honest to each other every day, and it's just about really every day to put the work in, to stick together, stick to the plan, and just getting better every day, and then at the end you get a result.”

And this result was much needed.

The Galaxy took just 17 minutes to take the lead at home. After a pinpoint ball from Pablo Ruiz found Robert Taylor on the left wing, Taylor picked out a streaking Reus in the middle of the box, and the former German international poked it home to make it 1-0.

Taylor was one of LA's few bright spots in the St. Louis defeat, scoring a curling goal, and he continued to produce for the hosts in this pivotal game. He and Reus combined for the first goal and showed flashes of a growing understanding.

The Finnish winger praised the influential veteran after the win.

“I mean, yeah, you can give Marco the ball, and you know he's not going to lose it, and he'll make the right decisions. And you know, like it's great to combine with him. He has the skill. Everyone knows the quality he has. So you can give the ball to him under pressure, and he'll find a way out and unlock the game as well.”

But it would take time for Reus and the Galaxy to “unlock” this one. The teams traded forays for the rest of the opening half, with both goalkeepers tested by tame shots. Galaxy Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski finished the evening with three saves to earn his fourth clean sheet of the season.

The second half brought more of the same, with neither team gaining a clear advantage.

Reus and Haak changed that with one set piece in the 80th minute and set the Galaxy on the way to their win.

Reus ➡️ Haak LA's set-piece perfection doubles the lead. pic.twitter.com/6US9ebQw09 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 15, 2026

Reus’ lofted free kick found a leaping Haak, who beat two Timbers defenders to blast the ball home to secure the points.

The Galaxy locker room isn't getting carried away, however. With one more match to play this week, one that could further solidify postseason hopes, Taylor shared that the team is now focused on Saturday and visiting San Diego.

“I mean, we're gonna take the positives, like I always say, and fix the things that we need to fix before. I mean, it's a quick turnaround,” Taylor said of the G's next test.

“We need to get over the win as fast as we get over the losses because now we need to focus on San Diego.”

Vanney, for his part, might already be looking ahead to Saturday, but must be smiling that his “calculated risk” ended in three points and a home win for his side.