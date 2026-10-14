SDFC's six-goal clash with Houston Dynamo ends in 3-3 draw

Back-and-forth go-ahead and equalizing scores leave SDFC and the Houston Dynamo all even at 3-3, sharing the Wednesday night point at Snapdragon Stadium.

Points shared in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/HNPhKNtzZj — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) October 15, 2026

The MLS Cup playoff race continued to heat up for SDFC ahead of their matchday against the Houston Dynamo, coming into the match four points behind the final Western Conference postseason position.

Points have been hard to come by for the Chrome & Azul in their last six matches, having gone winless through the period and earning a total of two out of the possible eighteen points.

Last Saturday added to the struggling run of matches, with SDFC falling 4-1 on the road at Sports Illustrated Stadium against the New York Red Bulls.

This midweek match saw SDFC finally return to Snapdragon Stadium for the first time in a month, with their last home game taking place back on Sept. 13 against the Philadelphia Union.

SDFC dominated the early portions of the opening half, getting on the score sheet twice within the first 22-minutes.

The first goal came in penalty fashion in the 20-minute, with Anders Dreyer sending Dynamo goalkeeper Jonathan Bond the wrong way and burying his attempt from the spot following the Cédric Bakambu-won set piece in the 17-minute.

EL PALETERO GOOAAAAAAAALLLLL ️ pic.twitter.com/90LeUWUT9H — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) October 15, 2026

The 20-minute score marked Dreyer’s 12th goal of the 2026 MLS season.

Bakambu quickly made it a two-goal advantage two minutes later, firing a first-time shot right outside the box, blasting off the crossbar and bouncing over the goal line to make it 2-0.

Bakagoal with PINPOINT precision on his first SDFC start pic.twitter.com/YOah4s7D8B — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) October 15, 2026

In back-to-back matches, Bakambu wrote his name back on the scoresheet for his third goal in this MLS campaign.

The rest of the first half was all Houston, netting three unanswered goals to go into the halftime break with a slim 3-2 lead.

The standout performance of the first half came from Houston’s Guilherme, recording a brace with goals at the 24th and 37th minute marks.

Dynamo midfielder Mateusz Bogusz's 33-minute bicycle kick equalizer reigned as the best goal of the thrilling five-goal first half.

UNREAL FROM BOGUSZ! pic.twitter.com/zWg0yKXtwW — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 15, 2026

In search of an equalizer of their own, SDFC dominated the second period’s possession and chance creation, with Houston focusing on attacking on the counter.

With only four minutes left in the regular ninety, SDFC finally found their tying score with midfielder Gabriel Pirani finishing a scrappy corner kick sequence off with the finishing touch around the goal area for the 3-3 score and his third goal of the 2026 MLS campaign.

GABI IN THE CHAOS pic.twitter.com/6m8BcpXVmV — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) October 15, 2026

The full-time whistle blew at that 3-3 scoreline, with San Diego FC and the Houston Dynamo ending all square at Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday night.

Although a rescued point for SDFC in their postseason push, the winless streak grows to seven straight games, with SDFC ending their night five points behind Colorado, who hold the final Western Conference playoff position.

This upcoming Saturday night showdown against SoCal rival LA Galaxy will be the ultimate opportunity for the Chrome & Azul to gather points in their playoff race, looking to close the gap on the leading Galaxy on the road at Dignity Health Sports Park, set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.