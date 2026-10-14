TST Images: The LA Galaxy beat the Portland Timbers, 2-0, at Dignity Health Sports Park

FUTURES

NFL · 21 hours ago

ESPN Predicts the 14-Team NFL Playoff Field Going Into Week 6

NFL · 1 day ago

Unbeaten 49ers replace Rams as Super Bowl favorites after Los Angeles falls to 2-3

NFL · 5 days ago

NFC East Odds Analysis: Dallas' Struggles & Giants' Potential

NFL · 6 days ago

ESPN Predicts the Record for All 32 NFL Teams Ahead of Week 5

NFL · 1 week ago

Brock Purdy's MVP Odds & Chances After First 3 Weeks