A'ja Wilson doesn't have time to appreciate her own legend, so we have to

LAS VEGAS – When it comes to A’ja Wilson, her long-time teammate Chelsea Gray says it best.

“It’s a blessing being able to see this every single day. I say this all the time, but you can’t wait until a person retires to appreciate greatness. You have to appreciate it while it’s happening.”

Gray sounded off on the four-time MVP not long after Wilson did what she does best: Dominate. No matter the stage, the time of year, the opponent — no matter what — A’ja being the best player on the floor is one of life’s few guarantees.

However, Wilson’s latest demonstration of utter greatness just so happened to be nationally televised as the Aces blew out the Indiana Fever 102-85 in their home playoff opener Sunday.

The hosts’ performance as a whole was a major statement to the rest of the WNBA. It was a declaration that if somebody wants to come at the defending champions, they'd best not miss. And the scariest part of it all was just how easy Wilson made her mastery look.

As the recently turned 30-year-old superstar — the consensus greatest women’s basketball player of all time — awaits the verdict on what is very likely soon to be her fifth career MVP award, Wilson used this game to remind the few doubters she still has of her unmatched grandeur. Any comparisons at this point could be mistaken for disrespect.

Wilson put the hammer on the Fever, dropping a postseason career-high, tying 38 points on an immense 15-for-19 field goal efficiency. She went a perfect 2-for-2 from downtown and 6-for-7 at the free-throw line.

The one miss at the stripe, late on, stood between A’ja and a new personal best — which is a rarity nowadays because she has already accomplished so much.

“God damn,” she said when reminded about that free throw. “I don’t be knowing this stuff.”

Gray, sitting next to Wilson at the podium, promptly responded with, “Brick!” As you’d expect, the postgame spirits were high. To boot, the duo are very close friends who always joke around with each other.

However, it is what Gray said next that really put Wilson’s whole career into perspective. Gray went on to tell A’ja that it’s good that she doesn’t know about those things. She doesn’t need to worry about all that. And it’s true. If you’re as undeniable as Wilson is, the records — the history — will come naturally.

On the flip side, though, if you have as many feathers in your cap as Wilson does, nobody could blame you if you started to keep track of some things. Not Wilson, though. The way she brushed off this performance, you’d think she was just clocking out of a 9-to-5.

But perhaps that’s what separates the great ones from the good. The invincibles from mere mortals. They don’t look at the things they do as extraordinary in the moment. To them, they’re just doing what they think they’re supposed to.

“I did what my teammates expect me to do,” Wilson said. “I think I just did my job. If I’m able to show up consistently for them, in whatever way that may look like, then I feel like I did alright.”

When it boils down to it, it’s fine for Wilson to say that. She’s locked in. She doesn’t have time to reflect on everything she achieves every time she steps on the floor before it’s on to the next game.

However, for us as spectators — be it fans or media — it is our duty to give someone doing things we may never see again the flowers they deserve.

Through three quarters of the Aces’ victory over the Fever, Wilson had posted a stat line good enough to be the career-high of the majority of the league — that goes for men and women. 30 points, 14 rebounds, two steals, four blocks. Just unstoppable. Untouchable. Inexplicably impactful on both ends of the floor, just as the stakes start getting higher.

Wilson’s 20 points, three blocks, and two steals at the break were the first time a player had recorded that line in a half in playoff history. Her final tally made her the first player ever to have at least 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 75 percent field goal accuracy.

“It was just a clinic tonight,” Vegas head coach Becky Hammon said. “I mean, she was just all over the court. Everywhere. Defense, offense, blocks, steals, boards, scoring. There was nothing she didn’t do today.”

That’s the only correct assessment. Wilson put her stamp on every single aspect of this win. In a nutshell, she is the 17-point margin the Aces triumphed by and so much more.

And what impresses Hammon about A’ja the most is her — and the entire big three’s — ability to continue making the players around them better. They have an unwavering trust in the team built to complement them, and that makes the trio, but Wilson especially, even more unique. That’s what makes the Aces the juggernaut — and the playoff riser — that they are.

But ultimately, it all starts with A’ja and goes as far as she can take it.

Hammon recalled a 2-3 minute stretch of the game today where Wilson didn’t touch the ball. She immediately pulled Jackie Young and Gray aside and told them that they have to get her a touch as soon as possible.

Gray (8 assists) and Young (10 assists) did a terrific job of getting everyone involved all afternoon. But Wilson is the needle mover. And sure enough, once she got back into the action, the Aces were able to pull away for good.

The Fever have historically played the Aces tough. Last year, despite being shorthanded, Indiana took Vegas the distance in the playoff semifinals — with the eventual champions grinding out a 3-2 series victory.

Earlier this season, in two games against the Fever, Wilson averaged 23 points and 12 rebounds per game, but her efficiency was uncharacteristically low (.395). She appeared to be disrupted by Aliyah Boston’s size and physicality more than most bigs in the league can bother her.

When it mattered most, though, Wilson cleaned it all up. She missed just four shots in the biggest game of the year to date, and that is a testament to the work she puts in every single day — some of it that we see and most of it that we don’t.

A’ja was asked about her meticulous pregame workouts, and how quickly she looks to apply the things she works on in games afterward. “I try to make sure that my workouts are something that I can really carry and use in that [specific] game instantly,” she said.

“That’s why my workouts change, depending on the defense and how they played me in the last game or how they’re going to play me. I try to make that seem very familiar in my workouts so that when it comes to games, I know exactly how to utilize them.”

Wilson added that she sees so many different defensive looks on a nightly basis that she understands the schemes thrown at her will look different every time. However, that’s why she puts so much attention into the detail that goes into the preparation. And that’s a big part of how she has been able to reach a level that nobody else can currently meet her at.

Watching this game, you wouldn’t have been crazy if at any point you thought that Wilson was in a flow state. In large parts, it seemed like she couldn’t miss a shot if she tried. She got to her spots with such ease, such finesse, such elegant force. It was a sight to behold.

However, reflecting on it, Wilson didn’t think anything she did today was out of this world. It was all just part of the job that needed to be done. And the Aces are only halfway there. Up one, they will be looking to close out the series and advance into the semis in Indiana on Tuesday.

“I don’t think I necessarily felt any flow state, not this game,” A’ja said. “Honestly, we just performed well because we handled what we needed to do on the defensive end. I don’t think I had an out-of-body experience; we just showed up to work.

“And that’s what we need to do moving forward. Showing up for each other and showing up to work.”