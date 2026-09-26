Nneka Ogwumike leaves the court, but not the community

LOS ANGELES — Nneka Ogwumike played her final game with the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night, at Crypto.com Arena.

Fans walked in repping their Sparks jerseys, cheering and holding up signs that said "ON HER TERMS" and "THANK YOU, MADAM PRESIDENT." There was a significant change from the usual in the arena's environment. The community was there and ready for Ogwumike's last game.

Ogwumike made her last walkout as the crowd screamed and chanted her name. Everyone in the building knew they were watching the end of an era, even though many people have denied it for so long.

“There is definitely more emotion today. We all know that everything we're watching is her last. It is very emotional for basketball fans in general,” Sparks season ticket holder Ceci Martin said. “We appreciate everything she represents, not just for the Sparks, but for the league.”

The crowd roared when Ogwumike opened the Sparks' scoring. She would score six of the first eight points for the team. By the end, Ogwumike finished with a double-double (17 points, 15 rebounds). She ended her WNBA career still at the top of her game.

After the game, Sparks President Stacy Johns revealed that the upcoming Sparks facility will have a dedicated player space named after Ogwumike called the Nneka Ogwumike Player Sanctuary. The sanctuary will give the opportunity to players to connect, breathe, and recover. Most importantly, the space will help players feel themselves.

Ogwumike deserves all the credit in the world. The woman we know as Madam President led the charge in the CBA talks, helping all the players get paid. She accomplished a lot on the court but what she accomplished off the court is why she is held in such high regard.

“The respect that she has gained, you don't get that just because you're a good player. You get that because of who you are,” said Coach Lynne Roberts. “She’s very kind, but she’s a force. Don't confuse kindness with weakness.”

John passed the mic to Ogwumike for her final speech with the Sparks. The crowd chanted, "Nneka! Nneka!" before she began to speak.





With the crowd highly emotional, Ogwumike broke the ice and acknowledged she should've made the last free throw. The crowd laughed. Ogwumike still held herself accountable even though her career was officially over. That's just who she was.

“You guys know me. I want that for you guys. I want that for my teammates,” Ogwumike continued. “But I wouldn’t go down any other way.”

Ogwumike shared that this moment was more just a win or a loss. It was about the people who showed up and supported her throughout her basketball career. The community was what meant the most to Ogwumike.

“Through grind and grave, you’ve been there every step of the way," Ogwumike told the crowd. "Because of you and your support, L.A. is home. Thank you to the community that raised me."