Slow start dooms Sparks against Aces in last road game of the season

LAS VEGAS — The Sparks may not have won a lot of games this season but they sure are going to keep fighting.

The Aces jumped on the Sparks early. And as much as the Sparks fought back every time the Aces got a huge lead, it was just too much to overcome. The Aces won their sixth game in a row, 89-79.

The home team scorched the Sparks with 15 straight points early in the game. The Sparks had to play catch-up the entire time and that's a tough task to do for any team that goes against the reigning and defending champions.

"I think you know they're really good. They're just really talented," Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said. "But it was that first quarter… we won the last three quarters by three those 30 minutes but we just were in a big hole."

With Cameron Brink, Dearica Hamby, and Aaliyah Nye not in the line-up, the team once again took the opportunity to give the younger players more run. And as the Sparks have done all season long, they kept fighting no matter who's in the line-up.

"I am proud of the resilience and you know these young guys that are getting a lot of experience that's going to help propel them into the offseason," Roberts said. "We had four rookies out there again with Nneka (Ogwumike) for quite a bit of time or four rookies with Ariel (Atkins). These are valuable minutes and they didn't shy away from it. And so I'm excited about the future and you know these guys are showing that they're competitors and they're coachable."

Speaking of Ogwumike, it's her last career road game in the WNBA. Before the game, she received her flowers (yes, literally) from the Aces organization.

Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (30) waves to the crowd as she is honored for her upcoming retirement prior to the WNBA game against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. RJ Forbus – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (30) waves to the crowd as she is honored for her upcoming retirement prior to the WNBA game against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"We know she's a great player but she's an amazing person," Sparks rookie guard Tonie Morgan said. "She's took me under her even when I first came in and she's just been amazing to all of us and just sharing her wisdom with everybody anytime she can. Even on the sidelines, baselines, whenever she can. She's been very helpful for me in my development and so I'm very grateful for her."

The reality has come that Thursday will be Ogwumike's last game in the WNBA.

"I think we all feel the importance of giving it everything we got on Thursday," Roberts admitted. "You know what she has meant to me, to this team, just this season… you can't really quantify. What she means to this league is impossible to even… you know the respect that she has from every player, every official, every coach has really been cool to witness and experience. So we have a good game plan ready for Golden State. Obviously, they're very good, too. Um, really good defensive team. No game in this league is easy but we all owe it to her to just empty the tank and put our absolute best out there."

"It's been a blessing," Sparks rookie guard Chance Gray added. "I asked Nneka what to take away from your rookie year and she said to learn as much as you can. And I've just watched her from behind and just like see how she prepped for each game and see the great pro that she is and why she's had longevity in this league. Just a blessing to witness her last year and be a part of history with her. So I'm very grateful."

A former teammate also had kind words for Ogwumike before the game.

"(Nneka) just has walking aura," former Spark and now-Aces rookie guard Ta'Niya Latson said, who grew up watching Ogwumike. "She's just a beautiful human being inside and out and it was a pleasure to be her teammate in my rookie year."

Ogwumike will be leaving the WNBA still at the top of her game. She led the team once again with 17 points and nine rebounds. Erica Wheeler had 16 while Morgan had a career-high 14 points.

The Aces got double-doubles from A'ja Wilson (18 points, 10 boards) and Jackie Young (17 points, 11 rebounds) as they march towards their upcoming title defense.

The Sparks will be returning to Los Angeles for one last home game of the season. And, yes, it will be Nneka Ogwumike's last WNBA game.

It will be an end of an era, especially for the Sparks organization. Thursday will be a special day for the team and for the league.