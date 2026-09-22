Emma Cannon stays ready when her number is called

Emma Cannon, ready when her number is called up to play with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Before the game on Sunday three players were listed as doubtful, including Dearica Hamby, Cameron Brink, and Aaliyah Nye.

That is when Coach Lynne Roberts decided to shuffle Cannon into the starting line up.

Without a doubt Cannon was ready, because she works hard for moments like this.

“You have to be ready when your number is called,” Cannon said after the game.

“So you definitely go out there every day and you practice and you play like you are a starter so that when your number is called, you go in and you compete and you do the best you can do.”

As a veteran for the Sparks, Cannon’s role is limited but it does not limit her ability to practice and improve in the W.

“I thought Emma was great. She came out and banged down a three,” Coach Lynne

Roberts said. “Before the game, we were like, ‘I bet she bangs out a three in the first couple minutes.’”

And she did. Cannon opened the scoring for the Sparks with a triple. She ended up matching her season high with 10 points. Cannon’s performance reflects on the hard work she puts day-to-day, improving her game.

Since joining the Sparks last year, Cannon has been lauded as a team player and wants to represent the Sparks as well as

she can.

“There’s a lot of confidence when we’re banged up inside to have Emma. She’s been tremendous for two years, just the ultimate professional, all about the team,” Roberts said. “So there is some joy for me to see her get rewarded like that. I knew she’d be ready. I said, ‘you ready to go?’And she said, ‘honey, I'll do whatever.’ Just classic Emma.”

Cannon’s message?

“I would just say I always stay ready so I don’t got to get ready. This is something that I'm used to. And when you play with a lot of great players and your name is called, you don't want to disappoint. So, like I said, I always stay ready. And, yeah, fun times.”