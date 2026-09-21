Lisa Leslie's Legacy Immortalized in Los Angeles

Lisa Leslie received her immortalized statue with friends and family on Sunday, at Crypto.com Arena.

Leslie’s basketball career made history and her accomplishments speak for themselves.

Lisa demonstrated a commitment to excellence and only a few select women have achieved that. Not only was she a 12-time WNBA all-star, three-time WNBA MVP, and four-time Olympic gold medalist, Leslie won back-to-back WNBA Championships in 2001 and 2002, earning Finals MVP in both championships.

“To be able to get a statue, you have to dominate on the court,” Laker legend Magic Johnson said. “You have to make history on the court. And last but not least, you definitely got to win a championship.”

Now Leslie’s legacy has a permanent place in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Sparks honored Leslie with a 11’ bronze statue, on top of a 4-1⁄2’ granite base. The statue's weight is 750lbs of bronze and 2600lbs of granite. The sculpture captures the moment Leslie made history as the first player to dunk in the WNBA.

The statue is called “The First Lady." Leslie wanted the statue to demonstrate the importance of being a lady in a male-dominated sport. Leslie worked with her team to make sure all the details of that day were captured in the sculpture.

“I wanted little girls to see my ribbons when I played, because I wanted them to be able to see themselves in me,” Leslie said.

This moment means more than a statue, it represents the legacy Leslie left for the new generation of little girls and boys dreaming of being professional basketball players.

Leslie’s journey in basketball was not an easy road. Growing up in Compton until the age of 8 then moving around LA county, Leslie had a dream and with her hard work she was able to make history.

That ambition was part of what defined Leslie throughout her career. Leslie was competitive and did not limit herself. Coach Marianne Stanley, Leslie's former USC basketball coach, remembers a story which shows Leslie’s effect of always challenging herself.“We had a situation in Lisa’s sophomore year, where we had no point guard. I brought her in and I said Lisa, you gotta trust me. I played point in college, if you play the point, I will help you,” Coach Stanley said. “She said 'yes, coach. Whatever you need from me.'” Being a center to then playing point guard, did not stop Leslie. Leslie impacted the 10 games she played as a guard. After helping the team, Leslie influenced her teammate to try the new position. Later on, Leslie's teammate became an All-Pac-10 first-team as a point guard (the player, Stanley revealed, being Tammy Story).

For Leslie, her influence has always extended beyond basketball. Leslie's husband, Michael Lockwood, shares a story about Leslie’s charitable persona.

“Last week, we were in Paris and she dropped everything to help an elderly man down the stairs to the subway. No camera, no applause,” Lockwood said. “She just saw someone who needed help. That’s Lisa.”

Leslie's willingness to help someone without expecting recognition in return reflects the admiring character she has. After all the recognition received from her championships, breaking records, and historic moments, Leslie emphasizes kindness is important.

“I love people. I try to be kind, communicate. I say thank you, whether it’s the president or the janitor, it doesn’t matter. It’s a human being, if we can get to that. That's my message for the people.”

Leslie is a reminder that all people are human beings, no matter the circumstance. Leslie’s legacy is no longer found in the record books; it now stands in bronze, as a reminder to future generations to work hard for what they want but always lead with kindness.