Aaliyah Nye takes the court for the first time with the Sparks

Aaliyah Nye made her debut with the Sparks on Thursday at College Park Center.

Thursday night was more than just another game for Nye, it was the beginning of a new chapter. Nye was claimed by the Sparks on Aug. 29, after being waived by the Atlanta Dream.

On her first game with the Sparks, Nye had six points, three rebounds, and an assist in 14 minutes of play. It wasn’t an easy game against the Dallas Wings, but Nye still put her best efforts to support the team.

“It felt good to actually play, I told myself just go out there and be confident,” Nye said after the game. “The coach gave me some encouraging words before the game started.”

Nye did exactly that.

In the first quarter, Nye made a three-pointer after an assist from Cameron Brink. Then in the third, Nye sank her second three after getting a pass from Nneka Ogwumike. Nye is still eager to do more with the Sparks.

“I did alright, I guess, I could do better.” said Nye after the game. “I just go out there and shoot, so that’s what I tried to do. I’m just gonna give my all these last four games and try to help this team win in whatever way I can.”

Despite their defeat against the Wings, 97-77, Nye’s debut represents more than the final score. It is the beginning for Nye’s role with the Sparks. Nye expresses that she is confident and learning because of the support from her teammate, Ogwumike.

“I’ve learned a lot from Nneka because she’s a great leader,” Nye said after the game. “She’s always coaching us in practice.”

While Ogwumike announced her retirement for after the 2026 season, Nye reflected on a moment the two shared on Draft Day that would stay with her forever.

“One special memory I feel like I have with her is Draft Day,” Nye said after the game. “I was working out in the morning, and I actually seen her in the gym. It was my first time meeting her and I told her I was there for the draft, and she just gave me encouraging words. That's something that I will remember forever and I appreciate her for just introducing herself and coming to talk to me that day.”

Nye’s first game with the Sparks might have not been a victory, but it is the start of a new chapter. In these last three games, Nye will have the opportunity to build her confidence and show what she can bring to the Sparks.

The Sparks next game is on Sunday, at Crypto.com Arena.