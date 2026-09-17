Jackie Young carries over World Cup effort with career-best performance against Storm

SEATTLE—While she was far from the most ballyhooed member of Team USA, it is difficult to argue that anyone other than Jackie Young was the best player for the Americans in the FIBA World Cup in Berlin.

The only American to hit double-digit points in every game during the tournament, Young has indeed shown that she can be the alpha when the situation calls for it. With so many accomplishments already to her name and a strong effort under her belt, Young now returns to the Las Vegas Aces alongside teammate Chelsea Gray to help lift her team to some momentum when the WNBA playoffs begins in just over a week.

Young not only did exactly that, but did so in stellar fashion with a career-high 35 points as the Aces dismantled the Seattle Storm 114-77 on Thursday.

“I think just trying to come back and just be locked in,” said Young about her mindset after the World Cup. “We still have four games left after the break, so just coming back, just being locked in and just trying to get the job done.”

From the very beginning, Young was just on another level compared to her competition, putting up an outstanding 22 points in just the first quarter. For context, the Storm as a team scored just 13.

She would put up 11 more points in the third quarter to help keep the Storm under control before sitting out most of the fourth quarter as the Aces had the game well in hand. Young would also have five assists for the game as well.

Meanwhile, Young’s cohorts in Gray and A’ja Wilson were equally dominant.

Poised to win an unprecedented fifth MVP award, Wilson continued to make her case at the expense of the Storm, putting up 29 points to almost match Young. Wilson would also record five assists to showcase her willingness to make plays, as well as seven rebounds and two blocks to continue establishing herself as a presence in the paint, doubly so with NaLyssa Smith confirmed out for the year.

While Gray was more quiet on the scoreboard with only five points, she was active with a team-high six assists and nine rebounds, the latter of which tied for a game-high mark with Storm center Awa Fam.

“Really great game of just playing the right way, especially early on, they were bringing a lot of bodies to A’ja.” said Aces head coach Becky Hammon about how connected her team looked offensively.

“Obviously, Jackie got us off to a great start, got on a heater that first quarter and that kind of loosens up the defense for everybody else, but A’ja was incredibly efficient, obviously, from all areas of the court.”

The game also marked Kalani Brown’s official debut as a member of the Aces, and the former Phoenix Mercury center got an opportunity to establish herself with extended minutes.

To her credit, Brown made the most of it when her number was called. She would tie Dana Evans for the most points coming off the bench with 10 points, as well as record three rebounds and a steal. While the Aces are still working out their rotation at the five after Smith’s injury, Brown’s first impression certainly has put her in consideration for a role moving forward.

“I felt good,” said Brown about her first game in an Aces jersey. “I had a little jitters in the first half but, obviously, once I got out there and I got playing, I kind of felt more comfortable and I think you saw that in the second half.

I’m super excited to be with this team, a part of championship culture and helping them win.”

The Storm will be hoping to exact revenge when they finish the home-and-home series on Sunday at Michelob ULTRA Arena, while the Aces will be aiming for their fifth straight win and getting closer to home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.