Jihyun Park's transition from the WKBL to the WNBA

LOS ANGELES — South Korean player Jihyun Park, joined the Los Angeles Sparks coming from the WKBL (Women's Korean Basketball League) and NBL1 (National Basketball League in Australia).

Park found interest in basketball from an early age. Park started playing alongside her older brother, Jiwon Park, in elementary school. Park shares her brother was her inspiration to play basketball.

“It’s a huge blessing to have my older brother playing basketball. I am inspired by him a lot, because it’s family,” Park said. “I know he's always supporting me regardless. That goes a long way and also watching him play before me, I tried to imitate him a lot.”

Park found love for the ball. While attending Soongeui Girl’s High School, Park earned a call-up to the senior national team for the 2018 Asian Games. Later on, Park was the first overall pick in the WKBL Draft. Park started her basketball career with the San Woori Bank Wibee. Despite winning the WBKL Rookie Award and averaging 15.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, and three assists, Park did not stop there; she was eager for more. Park has participated in three FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cups (2018, 2022, and 2026).

In May 2024, Park signed with the Bankstown Bruins of the NBL1.

“Playing in those leagues in Australia and New Zealand, it was a stepping stone to come to the WNBA,” said Jihyun Park. “That’s how I look at it and I want to at least take on the risk of trying it, because not a lot of Korean players go outside Korea.”

In less than two years, Park made it to the WNBA. On April 14, 2026, Park signed a training camp contract with the Sparks. Parks shares the transition of coming from the WKBL to the WNBA.

“The biggest difference between the WKBL and the WNBA is the players, like their talent level and their physicality. And I understand it’s like the best players in the world,” Park said. “I appreciate the charity of different players in the WNBA, not just American players, but like the best in the world. As a competitor, it’s really enjoyable to compete against.”

Park’s drive and hunger for the game has led her far. Leaving her hometown was not easy. Park expresses that she is grateful to be playing at a professional level but she still thinks and cares about her teammates back home.

“It’s more comfortable over there. I am familiar with the culture, I grew up in it. There is no language barrier, which helps a lot.” Park admits. “But I have made a lot of greatmemories, especially on the basketball court. The team actually went to Universal Studios. It was a great team experience.”

At the very least, Park wants to stay healthy for the remaining two games of the team. The Sparks will play their last road game of the season in Las Vegas on Tuesday.