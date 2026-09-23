Tonie Morgan gets downhill, scores career-high against Aces

Las Vegas — The results weren't what the Los Angeles Sparks wanted but Tonie Morgan found herself an opportunity to show what she can do.

Morgan scored a career-high 14 points in Las Vegas, going six for seven from the field and making both of her threes. Morgan’s effort stood out tonight as she got in the paint and put pressure on the Aces.

“Getting downhill and attacking the basket,” Morgan reflected after the game. “Which is what my coach and teammates have told me to do since I’ve got in the team.”

And she did.

During the 2026 WNBA draft, Morgan was selected by the Chicago Sky with the 32nd overall pick in the third round. Morgan was waived by the Sky before the season before signing with the Sparks as a development player in June. Morgan's play earned her a full standard contract in mid-August.

The Sparks have given the younger players more playing time, especially with injuries piling up on the team. Morgan was given the opportunity to take on a larger role. Her speed and athleticism has given the team another dimension on the court.

“We're gonna keep fighting because that’s our job. Our job is to try and come out here, play as hard as we can, and win games,” Morgan said.

Sparks coach Lynne Roberts reflected on the resilience the younger players (and Morgan) have showed throughout the season.

"The year has been full of adversity and all sorts of things, but man, these guys have not quit on each other, on me," Coach Roberts expressed before the game. "We've had some great wins, we've had some heartbreaking losses, we've had some bad losses. So we've had the whole gamut and they showed up the next day the same. And I think that's the culture that we're building."

No matter what their record is, the Sparks will continue to fight. That has been the hallmark of the team all season long.

The Sparks will play their last game of the season on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena.