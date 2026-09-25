Sparks dismiss Lynne Roberts after two seasons as franchise faces another rebuild

LOS ANGELES — The Sparks dismissed head coach Lynne Roberts on Friday morning after missing the playoffs in both of her seasons, ESPN reported, marking another significant change for a franchise preparing to reshape its roster and leadership.

Roberts finished with a combined 37-50 record during a tenure marked by injuries, roster turnover and shifting expectations. Her reported dismissal comes a month after the Sparks hired Ariana Andonian as general manager to replace Raegan Pebley, putting a new front office in charge of determining the franchise’s next direction.

Hired in November 2024 following a successful run at Utah, Roberts initially was tasked with guiding a rebuild centered on Cameron Brink, the No. 2 overall draft pick. That approach evolved as the Sparks added established players, including Kelsey Plum and Nneka Ogwumike, and traded former first-round pick Rickea Jackson for Ariel Atkins.

The veteran additions did not produce a playoff berth, and injuries and mounting losses prompted another change in direction during the season. The Sparks traded Plum to Phoenix in a deal highlighted by the Mercury’s own first-round draft pick and Monique Akoa Makani.

With Ogwumike retiring after the season, Los Angeles now faces another round of consequential decisions about its roster alongside the search for a new coach.

Speaking before Thursday’s season finale, Roberts acknowledged the instability that shaped her time with the Sparks.

“I think we’ve had two tough years of injuries, and I’m not trying to blame anything on that, it’s just the reality,” Roberts said. “There has been a lot of change. Our president’s been here … four months. So just again, so much change.”

For Andonian, the coaching decision becomes an early opportunity to establish a direction for a franchise that has moved between developing young talent and pursuing more immediate success with veterans. The next coach will inherit the challenge Roberts faced: building continuity while the Sparks determine what their next competitive team will look like.