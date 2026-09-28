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WNBA · 1 hour ago

TST Best Bets: September 28, 2026

Nick Wire, author

Nick Wire

Host · Writer

The Las Vegas Aces took Game 1 of the WNBA Playoff first round against the Indiana Fever, 102-85, last night in Las Vegas. The third-seeded Aces have a chance to clinch the series tomorrow night in Indiana. 

Aces' forward A'ja Wilson currently stands as the overwhelming frontrunner for the 2026 WNBA MVP. Wilson averaged 26.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game in the regular season. In Game 1, she dropped 38 points on 15-for-19 shooting, grabbed 16 rebounds and picked up four blocks.

Star guard Jackie Young poured in 21 points after going 8-for-14 from the field. Young also dished 10 assists and snatched three steals. Young averaged 18.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game in the regular season. 

The Fever won two out of three games in the regular season, led by Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark. 

Boston led the Fever last night with 18 points and eight rebounds. In the regular season, Boston averaged 19.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists against the Aces. 

Mitchell only had 12 points and three assists last night, however she averaged 27.3 points per game against the Aces in the regular season.

Clark has averaged 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds against the Aces in the regular season.

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First Pick: Kelsey Mitchell over 24.5 points

Rundown: Mitchell's fever have their back against the wall, which is always a great time for their star to deliver. Mitchell averaged 27.3 points per game against the Aces in the regular season. Mitchell also dropped 34 in Game 1 of last season's semifinal matchup against the Aces.

Second Pick: Jackie Young over 20.5 points

Rundown: Young scored 21 or more points in seven of her last nine games. She also had 22 point in the final regular season matchup against the Fever this season. 

NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 28 8:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Philadelphia Eagles logo

PHI

-3.5

-200

O 42.5

Chicago Bears logo

CHI

+3.5

+168

U 42.5

Final
Falcons covered +4.5, O 43.5
Atlanta Falcons logo

ATL

35

Green Bay Packers logo

GB

14

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