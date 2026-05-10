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WNBA · 10 minutes ago

Inside what makes the Aces’ championship ring so unique

Derek Hegna

Host · Writer

While the Las Vegas Aces did not get off to the flying start they were hoping for to the 2026 season, the day was still a cause for celebration.

Prior to the season opener against the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday, the Aces were given their championship rings to symbolize their achievements last season.

Designed by The Champions Collective, the newest division of longtime championship ring designer and jeweler Jostens, the ring symbolizes not only this recent championship, but the Aces’ triumphs in 2022 and 2023, as well.

“This ring is a testament to what the 2025 Las Vegas Aces accomplished—and a reminder that each one of them is a champion, both on and off the court,” said Aces owner Mark Davis.

With three one-carat diamonds commemorating the Aces’ three championships in four years, the ring goes far beyond the ‘WORLD CHAMPIONS’ title written in diamonds. Unique to this ring, 17 black diamonds, which extend from the Aces logo to the trophy on the ring top, symbolize the historic 17 consecutive victories that effectively set the stage for the championship triumph.

However, this championship ring comes with a twist that no other ring has had before.

“Our valued partnership with the Aces continues with the 2025 WNBA championship ring,” said Chris Poitras, senior vice president and general manager of The Champions Collective. “A ring top featuring three beautiful one-carat diamonds to commemorate their three titles, opens up to reveal a bespoke fashion ring, the first of its kind.”

In a move that blends fashion with versatility, the top of the traditional championship ring opens up to reveal a removable fashion ring, the first one to ever be implemented in a championship ring design.

The outer band of the fashion has ‘WORLD CHAMPIONS’ inscribed, while the interior has Las Vegas etched into it, as well as each player’s name and number for a personalized touch. The side shows each player’s name, number and position to maintain uniqueness to the individual, while the right side showcases the championship year and the Aces’ famous ‘All In’ motto.

While the Aces now have tangible proof of their accomplishment, all of their focus is on the season ahead.

“The hand is getting heavy, but the crown is getting heavier, and we got to continue to make sure that it doesn't fall off of our heads,” said A’ja Wilson during her postgame press conference.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
May 10 3:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NYK

NYK

-1.5

-118

O 215.5

PHI

PHI

+1.5

+100

U 215.5

May 10 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SAS

SAS

-4.5

-196

O 218.5

MIN

MIN

+4.5

+164

U 218.5

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