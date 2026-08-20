Jackie Young, defense, bench the keys as Aces get back to winning ways

LAS VEGAS – At times it wasn’t pretty. But in Connecticut Sun’s last ever visit to Sin City Thursday — before the franchise relocates to Houston next year — the Aces did what they do best: Win.

As it does, the Sun made the Aces sweat a little, especially in the first half. However, an injection of juice, courtesy of head coach Becky Hammon’s team talk, saw the visitors’ efforts go to waste. Dancing to the tune of 24 points, seven rebounds, and five assists from Jackie Young, the defending WNBA champions ended up cruising to a 101-78 victory down the stretch.

The Aces did most of their damage to start the third and then the fourth quarter. They opened the third frame on an 11-0 run, finding some separation en route to a 61-52 lead. Young inspired it with three triples on four consecutive scoring possessions for Vegas.

Ahead by 12 going into the last 10 minutes, the Aces rattled off another hot stretch that all but put the game away. The 12-2 run, sparked by a gorgeous lefty finish at the rim followed by a big triple from Mai Yamamoto, forced Connecticut into a timeout, down 87-65 with 7:24 remaining.

What initially looked like it was going to have to be a scrappy win — a one-point game at the half — turned into a routine night at the office for Vegas in which Hammon was able to pull her starters early.

Young (28 minutes) didn’t see the floor again after finishing the third. A’ja Wilson — who had 20 points on 9-for-19 from the field — checked back in briefly before clocking out at 27 minutes.

Much to Hammon’s delight, the Aces’ role players stepped up big time. The 38 bench points were welcomed, featuring 18 and nine rebounds (six offensive) from Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, who is finding her feet again after a lengthy spell out with a concussion. CPT went 4-for-5 from the field (2-2 3PT) and 8-for-9 from the line.

“This was a much-needed game for me; it felt really good,” Parker-Tyus said. “Just to remember who I am and what I can do as a basketball player. I’m thankful [Hammon] gave me those minutes, even though I got tired. But it was a good game for me.”

On navigating the rigorous concussion protocol, which saw her miss 10 games, Parker-Tyus added: “In summary, it sucks. And I’ll just leave it at that.”

Yamamoto chipped in 9 points, two rebounds, and three assists. Season-long starter Stephanie Talbot produced one of her best games as she scored five points and added six rebounds, four assists, and four stocks (three steals, one block) — resulting in a game-high +24.

Bidding farewell to the Sun, the Aces wrap up the rivalry with a 24-12 record against Connecticut since moving to Nevada — including a 3-1 win in the 2022 Finals, the franchise’s first title. On a personal note, Hammon is 17-3 against the Sun since taking over the Aces.

The victory secured the season sweep of the Sun for Vegas. Wilson’s 20 points put her at 908 for the year — 92 away from reaching 1,000 in a season for the second time in her career. She is still the only one to have ever done it (2024). The four-time MVP needs to average around 15 points per game to accomplish the feat.

Additionally, it was Wilson’s 302nd game in an Aces uniform — breaking a tie with Sophia Young-Malcom for most games played in franchise history.

Collectively, the 28 points that the Aces scored off 18 Connecticut turnovers were a season high.

Hammon said that the Aces’ ability to pull away in the second half came on the back of them playing an adequate standard of defense. After allowing the Sun to score at a 57 percent clip from the field — 44 percent from three-point range — in the first 20 minutes, the Aces held Connecticut to just a 35 percent field goal efficiency (12-34) after the interval. Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 12 of her 14 points, which led the Sun in the first half.

“We’re a different team when we play defense,” she said. “It gives us an opportunity to play in transition and really get the ball popping. The defense was the difference [in the second half].”

With the Aces having lost four of their last six games going into this one, Hammon delved deeper into her team’s issues — and potential — on that side of the ball: “Sometimes I’m worried, and sometimes I’m not. I know what we’re capable of, so that brings me peace. The consistency, and sometimes our lack of it, that keeps me up at night.

“It can be a blend, but I know they’re capable. The weirdest thing is they play better when I’m a jerk to them. So I guess I just have to coach them harder,” she joked.

Jumping back ahead of the Indiana Fever (24-13) with the win, the Aces (25-13) will get some rest before returning to action at Toronto on Sunday. Six games remain in the regular season — two before the near three-week FIBA World Cup break in September.