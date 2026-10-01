Ranking the Top 14 WNBA Players in the 2026 Playoffs

Introduction

The WNBA has reached its international pause, with every team having played 40 of 44 regular-season games and all eight playoff spots secured. League play resumes September 17 following the September 4-13 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Berlin.

With the break upon us, I thought it would be an ideal time to reset and evaluate the league's top 15 players.

To be clear, this is a power ranking, not an MVP ballot or career-achievement list. Full-season performance establishes the baseline, but recent form, efficiency, two-way responsibility, availability and team context are the ultimate separators. Notably, eight members of my top 15 are headed to Berlin with Team USA, while A’ja Wilson withdrew for unspecified health reasons.

Before beginning the countdown, Jessica Shepard, Nneka Ogwumike, Natasha Howard and Sonia Citron deserve mention as the most difficult omissions. Kelsey Plum is an availability exclusion rather than a performance exclusion. Plum's 21.5 points and 5.4 assists in 17 games would have placed her comfortably in the top 15, but a lower-left-leg injury has ended both her WNBA season and World Cup campaign.

Let's get to the rankings!