Fever make adjustments, force decider with home win over the Aces

INDIANAPOLIS – Game one in Las Vegas was the A’ja Wilson show. Game two in Indy belonged to Caitlin Clark.

The Indiana Fever star had her finger on the pulse from start to finish, recording a double-double (14 points, 11 assists) inside the opening 20 minutes as she led her team to a 99-89 victory in the biggest game of their season.

With the hosts’ backs firmly against the wall, Clark ended with a game-high 27 points, seven rebounds, and 15 assists — helping Indiana force a playoff first-round decider back in Sin City on Thursday.

After a nearly flawless curtain raiser, it looked as though the Aces may be able to take care of business and sweep the Fever following a sharp first quarter.

Vegas led 26-18, holding the hosts to just 35 percent shooting from the field, with Clark racking up four quick turnovers. However, Clark committed only one more giveaway the rest of the way, all while the Aces stalled on both ends of the floor.

The visitors struggled to deal with the Fever’s intensity and defensive adjustments — particularly the way they denied Wilson on the interior — digging themselves a hole they would not climb out of, despite late comeback attempts. The Fever erupted for 81 points over the next three quarters to seal the win.

“I thought that was a team that was playing with a lot of urgency,” Aces head coach Becky Hammon said. … “It was a highly emotional game. It was super intense. There’s a lot at stake, and I think that’s what you felt played out over the course of the game.

“Overall, I thought their sense of urgency was higher. That was a team that was playing for their lives, and they showed it. We have to regroup a little bit, fix some things defensively, and move forward to game three.”

On the defensive lapses, which saw the Aces trail by as many as 15, Hammon added that her team was just poor as a group. She felt like they were a step behind all night, particularly on pickup points, and allowed the Fever to live in the paint too much.

Paint efficiency was indeed the biggest difference maker. The Fever outscored the Aces 58-26 in that category. But also efficiency as a whole.

The Aces’ big three combined for 63 points on 16-for-41 from the field. The Fever’s star trio teamed up for 75 points on 26-for-49. Kelsey Mitchell added 26 points, and Aliyah Boston poured in 22 (10-15 FG).

The dynamic Clark-Mitchell duo had 39 points over their last two games heading into this one — with Indiana having lost three of their last four dating back to the regular season. Their 53 combined points tonight were more like what they’re used to.

Wilson’s output was stifled after a career-high tying night in Sunday’s 102-85 victory. She still ended with 22 points, but shot just 5-for-11 from the field (12-13 FT). She added nine rebounds and three steals, but overall, it was an odd night for the reigning MVP.

Wilson looked a bit out of sorts from jump, and the Fever did everything they could to stop her from getting to her spots — including rushing some of the looks she usually makes in her sleep. That prevented Wilson from finding any sort of rhythm. But if there are any certainties in life, it’s that she will bounce back.

“I don’t think they guarded me any differently,” Wilson said. “It was just the sense of urgency that they were playing with kind of had us on our heels, same like we had them in game one. But we’ll be better. We’ll adjust and come back with a better sense of urgency, effort, and heart.”

The Aces were forced to chase the Fever after the hosts outscored them 30-17 in the second quarter to take a 48-43 lead at the half.

The Fever’s advantage only swelled in the third, before a late surge from Young gave the visitors a sliver of hope. 24 of Young’s points came in the second half, and the Aces got as close as within three of the Fever midway through the fourth period, but they couldn’t get over the hump.

The window remained open right until the end, however, as Clark fouled out with 2:45 left to play and the Aces down by nine. But Indiana held on. The Aces missed Gray's prowess down the stretch. One of the league's finest late-game performers, she went 0-for-5 in the second half after starting 4-for-6 from the field.

Oftentimes, games like this — of this magnitude — are decided by more than just talent on the floor. It’s about the will. About how much you want it. How you respond to moments of adversity, to gut-punching runs.

The Aces know exactly how this stage works. They’re anything but new to this. And Hammon vowed that they will lean on their experience and pedigree in order to advance into the semifinals.

“We will rely heavily on [our pedigree],” she said. “They’ve come through. That’s who they are. That’s who they’ve been. But we have to come in with a better mindset.”