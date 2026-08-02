Oba Femi's rise to WWE's future was five years in the making

MINNEAPOLIS — Five years isn't supposed to go by this fast.

As I sat in the press conference room at U.S. Bank Stadium after Night 1 of WWE SummerSlam, watching Paul "Triple H" Levesque answer questions following one of the biggest shows of the year, I couldn't help but think back to another room, another SummerSlam week and another conversation.

It wasn't an arena.

It wasn't a stadium.

It was a ballroom inside the MGM Grand in Las Vegas during the summer of 2021.

We were all wearing masks because of COVID. There were no championship belts, no pyrotechnics and certainly no sold-out crowd chanting anyone's name. There were just dozens of athletes hoping to convince WWE they deserved an opportunity.

One of them was a 23-year-old shot putter from the University of Alabama named Torioluwa Oshiumi Isaac Odugbesan.

He had never wrestled a match.

I covered that tryout for WWE, writing about the company's search for "the next great Superstar." WWE had invited 38 athletes from a variety of sports backgrounds, looking for what Triple H called "the diamond in the rough" and "the one in a million."

Five years later, it turns out that diamond was standing right in front of us.

His name is now Oba Femi.

On Saturday night, he defeated Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell in the main event of SummerSlam.

Not just defeated him.

He survived him.

He outlasted him.

He became him.

For years, Brock Lesnar has represented the final exam in WWE. The unstoppable force. The measuring stick. The attraction so larger than life that beating him instantly changes how a superstar is viewed.

That's exactly what happened Saturday night.

The match itself was brutal. The symbolism afterward was even bigger.

Lesnar brought Femi back into the ring and told everyone exactly what had happened.

"This is the future, ladies and gentlemen," he said, pointing at Oba before pointing to himself. "This is the past. This is the future."

Brock Lesnar doesn't hand out endorsements.

He certainly doesn't pass the torch unless he believes someone has earned it.

When I asked Triple H the final question of the night, I reminded him about that tryout in Las Vegas. He immediately smiled.

He remembered.

"The first time I saw him, I looked at him and I was like, 'This guy's like 35.' He was like 23," Triple H said with a laugh.

Then he explained what separated Oba from everyone else in the room.

"I just watched him all day. Poised. Handled himself. Athletic. Leader. Helping other people. Emergent leader."

The amazing part is that none of those qualities had anything to do with wrestling.

Oba wasn't impressing people with arm drags or promos. He was impressing them simply by being himself.

Triple H compared that first impression to meeting Roman Reigns years earlier.

"I felt the same exact way about Oba when I met him at that tryout."

Think about that for a second.

Roman Reigns became the defining WWE superstar of an era.

Triple H saw the same potential in Oba Femi before he'd even taken his first bump.

Of course, potential is only potential.

The work still has to happen.

After graduating from Alabama with a degree in visual arts in 2022, Odugbesan reported to the WWE Performance Center. Under Shawn Michaels, Matt Bloom and the coaching staff, he developed at a remarkable pace. Every time he appeared on NXT, he looked more comfortable. More confident. More believable.

There are prospects who need years before they look like they belong in the main event.

Oba looked like he belonged almost immediately.

Triple H said Saturday night that the Performance Center deserves enormous credit, but he also made it clear that Femi's own growth exceeded even his lofty expectations.

"Everything about him was beyond what I saw there. Better human being… better leader… better all of it."

Then came the line that stuck with me most.

"I don't know that I've seen that many people that poised this early in their career… He's on a different level."

I've thought about that ballroom in Las Vegas often over the last five years.

Whenever WWE holds a tryout, there's always a temptation to wonder if the next WrestleMania headliner is hiding somewhere in the room. Most never make it. A handful reach NXT. Even fewer become stars.

On Saturday night, I realized I had already met one of them.

The quiet, imposing shot putter who walked into that ballroom in 2021 walked out of SummerSlam in 2026 as the man who beat Brock Lesnar.

There are victories that win championships.

There are victories that launch careers.

And then there are victories that announce an entirely new era.

Oba Femi's win over Brock Lesnar wasn't just the main event of SummerSlam.

It was WWE showing the world exactly who will carry the company into its next generation.